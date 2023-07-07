Internal Trauma Fixation Device: Advancements in Fracture Treatment and Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedure

Internal Trauma Fixation Device Industry 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Internal Trauma Fixation Device Industry generated $8.80 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $12.72 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Market Growth: The internal trauma fixation device market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years and is expected to continue expanding. Factors driving this growth include an increase in the prevalence of fractures and musculoskeletal injuries, advancements in implant technology, and a rise in the aging population.

Fracture Prevalence: Fractures are a common occurrence, resulting from incidents such as falls, sports injuries, and accidents. The demand for internal trauma fixation devices is driven by the need for effective treatment options to stabilize and promote the healing of fractured bones.

Types of Fixation Devices: Internal trauma fixation devices encompass a range of implants and instruments used for fracture stabilization. This includes plates, screws, nails, wires, and pins, among others. These devices provide stability, support bone alignment, and facilitate the healing process.

Material Innovations: The market has witnessed advancements in the materials used for internal trauma fixation devices. Titanium and stainless steel are widely used due to their biocompatibility and strength. Additionally, bioabsorbable materials, such as polymers, are gaining popularity as they eliminate the need for implant removal surgery.

Minimally Invasive Procedures: There is a growing trend toward minimally invasive procedures in trauma surgery. Minimally invasive techniques, such as percutaneous screw fixation and intramedullary nailing, reduce tissue damage, shorten recovery time, and result in better patient outcomes. The demand for internal trauma fixation devices suitable for minimally invasive procedures is increasing.

Orthopedic Implants and Instruments: The internal trauma fixation device market is closely linked to the broader orthopedic implants and instruments market. Key players in the industry include medical device companies specializing in orthopedic solutions, such as Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Medtronic.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Traumatic Injuries: Traumatic injuries, such as fractures resulting from accidents, falls, and sports-related incidents, are common worldwide. The rising prevalence of these injuries creates a demand for internal trauma fixation devices to effectively stabilize and promote the healing of fractured bones.

Growing Aging Population: The global population is aging, leading to an increased incidence of age-related conditions such as osteoporosis and fragility fractures. As the elderly population continues to grow, the demand for internal trauma fixation devices is expected to rise, as older individuals are more prone to fractures and require appropriate treatment and support.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in implant technology, materials, and surgical techniques have significantly impacted the internal trauma fixation device market. The introduction of new materials, such as titanium alloys and bioabsorbable polymers, has improved the biocompatibility and strength of implants. Additionally, innovations in surgical techniques, including minimally invasive procedures, have led to better patient outcomes, reduced recovery time, and increased demand for specialized fixation devices.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

a. Plates and Screws: This segment includes various types of plates and screws used for fracture fixation, such as compression plates, locking plates, reconstruction plates, and cortical screws.

b. Intramedullary Nails: Intramedullary nails are used for the fixation of long bone fractures. They can be segmented further based on the anatomical location, such as femoral nails, tibial nails, and humeral nails.

c. Pins/Wires and Staples: These devices are commonly used for smaller bone fragments and for providing temporary stabilization.

d. Others: This category includes additional fixation devices such as external fixators and hybrid fixation systems.

Material Type:

a. Metallic Fixation Devices: This segment includes implants made of metals such as stainless steel, titanium, and titanium alloys. Metallic devices are known for their strength, durability, and biocompatibility.

b. Bioabsorbable Fixation Devices: Bioabsorbable implants are made of polymers that gradually degrade over time, eliminating the need for implant removal surgery. They are suitable for certain fracture types and in pediatric patients.

End User:

a. Hospitals and Trauma Centers: These are the primary end users of internal trauma fixation devices, where most fracture treatments and surgeries are performed.

b. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Increasingly, certain fracture treatments are being performed in outpatient settings, such as ambulatory surgical centers, due to advances in surgical techniques and patient preferences.

Geography:

The market can be segmented based on geographical regions, such as:

a. North America (United States, Canada)

b. Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, etc.)

c. Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, etc.)

d. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc.)

e. Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Medtronic plc

Smith & Nephew plc

NuVasive, Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

CONMED Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

