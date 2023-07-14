BearManor Media Releases "IN THE SHADOW OF THE SIGN- MY LIFE IN PICTURES"

MURRAY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “In The Shadow Of The Sign - My Life in Pictures”

By Renee Patin Farrington

Renee Patin Farrington grew up as a child of Hollywood and in her richly illustrated, insightful and whimsical memoir IN THE SHADOW OF THE SIGN, she shares the entertaining reflections of a child called “Potsy,” born to a pioneering cartoon animator father and a fantasy-loving artist mother. Her picture storybook chronicles an eighty-year journey from a childhood playing near where her father drew Donald Duck for Walt Disney Studios to becoming an adult still embraced by childlike wonder.

Renee offers her narrative through the eyes of a child though presented in the voice of a mature and talented author.

She parallels her own story with that of her Dad who went on to launch his own commercial animation studio in the 50s, thereby combining the dreams and realities of two generations.

Renee’s charming and engaging book is a nostalgic look back to a magical era that will leave the reader wishing that they, too, had grown up in In THE SHADOW OF THE SIGN. The book is available for purchase at https://bearmanor-digital.myshopify.com/search?q=In+the+Shadow+of+the+Sign

BearManor Media was founded in 2001 by publisher Ben Ohmart and has become one of the leaders in publishing books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, animation, and previously unpublished scripts.

