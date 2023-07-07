Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market to Reach USD 1.55 Billion by 2032 with 5% CAGR | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global medical radiation shielding market size was USD 1.05 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.55 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 5%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Radiation Shielding Market had a valuation of USD 1.05 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 1.55 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. Various industries, including hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic imaging facilities, are witnessing an increasing demand for radiation shielding equipment such as lead aprons, lead glasses, thyroid shields, and lead barriers. This surge in demand is driving the growth of the market and highlighting the importance of medical radiation shielding. Technological advancements in radiation shielding supplies and machinery are also contributing to the expansion of the market.

Government regulations mandating the use of medical radiation shielding products during diagnostic imaging procedures are further fueling the demand. For instance, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in the United States has implemented rules that require the utilization of radiation shielding materials in diagnostic imaging techniques. These regulations aim to protect both patients and medical personnel from harmful radiation exposure.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6738

Additionally, the market's revenue growth is being propelled by the increasing adoption of mobile C-arms and the growing need for portable radiation shielding products. Lightweight and portable radiation shielding materials like lead aprons and shields can be used in various settings, including operating rooms and emergency departments.

Segments Covered in the Report –

• The global medical radiation shielding market can be categorized based on product types and end-use sectors. In terms of product types, the market includes X-ray shields, MRI shields, CT shields, PET shields, and other types of shielding products. These shielding products are designed to protect patients and medical staff from the harmful effects of radiation in various medical imaging procedures.

• When considering the end-use sectors, the market is primarily driven by the demand from hospitals, diagnostic centers, cancer treatment centers, and other healthcare facilities. Hospitals are one of the major consumers of radiation shielding products due to the wide range of imaging procedures performed within their premises. Diagnostic centers, specialized in imaging and diagnostic tests, also contribute to the demand for radiation shielding equipment.

• Cancer treatment centers are another significant end-use sector in the medical radiation shielding market. These centers utilize radiation therapy to treat cancer patients, requiring specialized shielding products to ensure the safety of both patients and healthcare professionals involved in the treatment process.

• Furthermore, there are other sectors within the healthcare industry that also contribute to the demand for radiation shielding products. These sectors may include research laboratories, dental clinics, veterinary clinics, and other medical facilities where radiation-based procedures are performed.

• Overall, the medical radiation shielding market serves a wide range of end-use sectors, emphasizing the importance of radiation protection in various medical settings. The growing demand from hospitals, diagnostic centers, cancer treatment centers, and other healthcare facilities underscores the need for effective shielding products to ensure the safety and well-being of both patients and healthcare professionals.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-radiation-shielding-market

Strategic development:

Mirion Technologies, Inc. made an announcement in 2021 regarding its acquisition of Sun Nuclear Corporation. Sun Nuclear Corporation is a provider of quality assurance solutions for radiation therapy. The purpose of this acquisition was to enhance Mirion's product portfolio in the radiation therapy market.

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, in 2020, formed a strategic partnership with Elekta, a renowned company in precision radiation medicine. The goal of this partnership was to combine Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG's expertise in Brachytherapy with Elekta's leadership in radiation therapy. The aim was to collaborate and develop innovative solutions for cancer treatment.

In the year 2020, NELCO Worldwide announced its acquisition of Radiation Protection Services. Radiation Protection Services specializes in providing radiation shielding solutions for the healthcare industry. The acquisition was a strategic move by NELCO to expand its global presence in the medical radiation shielding market.

Competitive Landscape:

• The medical radiation shielding market comprises several key players that offer a wide range of radiation shielding solutions. Some prominent companies in this market include Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, Electromek Diagnostic Systems Inc., Gamma-Service Medical GmbH, Johnson Controls, Mirion Technologies, Inc., NELCO Worldwide, Radiation Protection Products, Inc., Radiation Shield Technologies, RAY-BAR Engineering Corp., and Shielding International, Inc.

• Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG is a notable player in the market, specializing in Brachytherapy solutions. They provide expertise in this field and aim to develop innovative solutions for cancer treatment. Electromek Diagnostic Systems Inc. offers a range of diagnostic imaging equipment and also provides radiation shielding solutions to ensure safety during imaging procedures.

• Gamma-Service Medical GmbH focuses on radiation measurement and monitoring systems, offering products that contribute to radiation safety. Johnson Controls offers comprehensive radiation shielding solutions for various applications in the healthcare industry.

• Mirion Technologies, Inc. is a renowned company that expanded its product offerings in the radiation therapy market through the acquisition of Sun Nuclear Corporation. They provide quality assurance solutions for radiation therapy.

• NELCO Worldwide, another major player in the market, acquired Radiation Protection Services to strengthen its presence in the global medical radiation shielding market. Radiation Protection Products, Inc. specializes in manufacturing radiation shielding materials and products for different industries.

• Radiation Shield Technologies is known for its innovative approach to radiation shielding, offering advanced personal protection equipment. RAY-BAR Engineering Corp. provides custom-designed radiation shielding solutions for diverse applications. Shielding International, Inc. focuses on providing radiation shielding products for the healthcare sector, including lead aprons, glasses, and barriers.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6738

These companies play a significant role in the medical radiation shielding market by offering a wide range of products and solutions that ensure the safety of both patients and healthcare professionals in radiation-related procedures.

Browse for more reports:

Empty Intravenous (IV) Bags Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/empty-intravenous-bags-market

COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging Delivery Device Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/covid-19-vaccine-packaging-delivery-device-market

Corneal Topographers Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/corneal-topographers-market

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/companion-animal-diagnostics-market

Cell Expansion Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cell-expansion-market