Animal Model Market to Exhibit Strong Compound Growth Rate at 6.1% CAGR in Forecast Period 2030

animal model market 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global animal model market was valued at $1,469 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,677 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing Demand: The animal model market has experienced significant growth over the years, driven by the increasing demand for preclinical testing and research in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Animal models are essential for studying various diseases, drug efficacy, toxicology, and understanding biological processes.

Application Areas: Animal models find applications in a wide range of fields, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, academic research, and cosmetics. They are used to study diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological conditions, diabetes, and infectious diseases, among others.

Mouse Models Dominate: Among animal models, mice are the most widely used due to their genetic similarity to humans, small size, ease of handling, and well-characterized genomes. Mouse models have played a crucial role in advancing biomedical research and drug discovery.

Technological Advancements: The animal model market has benefited from advancements in genetic engineering techniques such as CRISPR-Cas9, which enable precise modifications in animal genomes. These advancements have led to the development of genetically modified animal models that closely mimic human diseases.

Ethical Concerns: The use of animals in research has been a subject of ethical debate. Animal welfare concerns and the development of alternative testing methods have led to efforts to reduce and refine the use of animals in experimentation. However, animal models continue to be an integral part of scientific research.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6464

Market Drivers:

Preclinical Research and Drug Development: Animal models play a crucial role in preclinical research and drug development. They provide a valuable tool for studying the efficacy, safety, and toxicology of new drugs before they progress to human clinical trials. The need to thoroughly evaluate potential therapeutic candidates drives the demand for animal models.

Disease Understanding and Pathogenesis: Animal models contribute to a deeper understanding of disease mechanisms and pathogenesis. They help researchers study the progression of diseases, identify key molecular pathways, and develop targeted treatments. Animal models allow scientists to mimic human diseases and explore various therapeutic interventions.

Genetic Similarity and Translatability: Animals, especially mice, share significant genetic similarity with humans. This genetic resemblance enables researchers to create animal models that closely mimic human diseases and conditions. The translatability of findings from animal studies to humans is a critical factor driving the use of animal models in research.

Market Segmentation:

By Type of Animal:

a. Mice: Mice are the most commonly used animal models due to their genetic similarity to humans, ease of handling, and well-characterized genomes.

b. Rats: Rats are widely used in research, particularly in toxicology studies and certain disease models.

c. Rabbits: Rabbits are used for various applications, including vaccine development, ocular research, and cardiovascular studies.

d. Zebrafish: Zebrafish models are popular for studying developmental biology, genetics, and drug screening.

e. Non-human Primates: Non-human primates, such as monkeys, are utilized in research areas that require a closer resemblance to humans, including neuroscience and infectious diseases.

By Application:

a. Drug Discovery and Development: Animal models are extensively employed in the pharmaceutical industry for testing drug candidates and assessing their efficacy, safety, and toxicity.

b. Disease Research: Animal models play a vital role in studying various diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological conditions, diabetes, and infectious diseases.

c. Genetic Research: Animal models are used in genetic research to understand gene function, study genetic disorders, and develop gene therapies.

d. Toxicology Testing: Animal models are utilized to evaluate the safety and potential adverse effects of drugs, chemicals, and other substances.

e. Biomedical Research: Animal models contribute to a wide range of biomedical research areas, such as immunology, physiology, behavior, and aging.

By Services:

a. Breeding: Animal model providers offer breeding services to ensure a constant supply of specific strains and genotypes.

b. Quarantine and Health Monitoring: Animal models undergo quarantine procedures and health monitoring to ensure their well-being and prevent the spread of diseases.

c. Genetic Engineering: Some animal models are genetically modified to study specific genes or mimic human genetic conditions.

d. Phenotyping and Genotyping: Animal models are characterized through phenotyping (assessing physical and behavioral traits) and genotyping (analyzing genetic information).

By End User:

a. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: These industries are major consumers of animal models for drug discovery, development, and safety assessment.

b. Academic and Research Institutions: Universities, research institutes, and academic laboratories utilize animal models for various scientific studies.

c. Contract Research Organizations (CROs): CROs provide animal model services to support preclinical research and development on behalf of pharmaceutical companies and research organizations.

Request for Customization – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8311

Competitive Landscape:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Envigo

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Janvier Labs

genOway S.A.

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Crown Bioscience, Inc.

Trans Genic Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

Procure Complete Report at 20% Discount (258 Pages):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6464

Related Reports :

Japan Oncology Drugs Market

Analgesics Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

