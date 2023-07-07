Projected CAGR 5.5% of the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market: Analysis and Forecast 2026

Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market was pegged at $23.01 billion in 2018 and is projected to garner $35.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing Aging Population: The global population is experiencing a significant increase in the elderly population. As people age, they often face physical limitations and disabilities that require assistive devices to maintain their independence and quality of life.

Rising Prevalence of Disabilities: Disabilities are becoming more prevalent worldwide due to factors such as chronic diseases, injuries, and congenital conditions. Assistive devices play a crucial role in enabling individuals with disabilities to perform daily activities and participate in society.

Technological Advancements: The assistive devices market is witnessing rapid technological advancements. Innovations such as smart prosthetics, wearable devices, voice-controlled systems, and robotic assistance are enhancing the capabilities and usability of assistive devices, leading to improved outcomes for elderly and disabled individuals.

Government Initiatives and Support: Governments across the globe are recognizing the importance of assistive devices in promoting independent living for elderly and disabled individuals. Many countries have implemented supportive policies, funding programs, and reimbursement schemes to facilitate access to assistive devices.

Growing Demand for Home Healthcare: There is a growing preference for home healthcare among elderly and disabled individuals. Assistive devices enable individuals to receive care and support in their own homes, reducing the need for institutionalized care and improving their overall well-being.

Increasing Awareness and Accessibility: Greater awareness about the benefits of assistive devices and advancements in distribution channels are improving accessibility to these devices. Online platforms, specialized retailers, and healthcare providers are playing a crucial role in reaching the target population and facilitating device adoption.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Aging Population: The global population is experiencing a substantial increase in the elderly population. As people age, they are more likely to face physical limitations and disabilities, driving the demand for assistive devices that can help them maintain their independence and quality of life.

Rising Prevalence of Disabilities: The prevalence of disabilities is on the rise worldwide. Factors such as chronic diseases, injuries, and congenital conditions contribute to the increasing number of individuals living with disabilities. Assistive devices play a vital role in addressing their specific needs and enabling them to perform daily activities.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

a. Mobility Aids: Wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, mobility scooters, canes, etc.

b. Assistive Furniture: Adjustable beds, lift chairs, stairlifts, bathroom safety equipment, etc.

c. Hearing Aids and Assistive Listening Devices: Hearing aids, cochlear implants, assistive listening systems, etc.

d. Vision and Reading Aids: Magnifiers, braille devices, screen readers, talking watches, etc.

e. Prosthetics and Orthotics: Artificial limbs, braces, splints, orthopedic footwear, etc.

f. Communication and Speech Aids: Augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) devices, speech synthesizers, etc.

g. Daily Living Aids: Adaptive utensils, dressing aids, reachers, medication reminders, etc.

h. Others: Assistive technology software, smart home devices, robotics, etc.

End User:

a. Home Care: Elderly and disabled individuals living independently or with family members.

b. Hospitals and Clinics: Assistive devices used in healthcare facilities for rehabilitation and patient care.

c. Long-term Care Centers: Assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and rehabilitation centers.

d. Others: Schools, workplaces, community centers, and public spaces.

Distribution Channel:

a. Online Retailers: E-commerce platforms and websites specializing in assistive devices.

b. Offline Retailers: Specialty stores, medical equipment suppliers, and pharmacies.

c. Healthcare Providers: Hospitals, clinics, and rehabilitation centers that offer assistive devices.

d. Others: Direct sales from manufacturers, government initiatives, and nonprofit organizations.

Geography:

a. North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

b. Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, etc.

c. Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, etc.

d. Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, etc.

e. Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, etc.

Demographics:

a. Elderly Population: Devices specifically designed for elderly individuals.

b. Disabled Population: Devices catering to individuals with specific disabilities, such as mobility impairments, visual or hearing impairments, etc.

Competitive Landscape:

Invacare Corporation

Sunrise Medical

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Sonova Holding AG

William Demant Holding A/S

Permobil AB

GN Store Nord A/S

Stryker Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

