Oil Condition Monitoring Market to Hit a Sales of US$ 1,496.3 Million By 2031 | Top 10 Players Attain Over 40% of Market
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐨𝐢𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖𝟔𝟐.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to reach a market size of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟒𝟗𝟔.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏,
growing at a𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑𝟓% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The oil condition monitoring market is a rapidly growing industry that utilizes various technologies such as infrared spectroscopy, lubricant condition monitoring, and wear debris analysis to assess the health of machinery and equipment. This market is rising by the need for efficient maintenance and reducing downtime costs in various industries, including manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace. The market is likely to continue to grow due to the increasing demand for predictive maintenance solutions.
The rapid growth is due to various factors, including increasing demand for machinery reliability, rising concerns over environmental protection, and technology improvements. Oil condition monitoring is essential in ensuring machinery reliability by monitoring the quality of lubricants used in machines, thus preventing breakdowns and unplanned downtime. In a survey conducted by Plant Engineering, 77% of respondents said that predictive maintenance, including oil analysis, helped reduce their maintenance costs. A report by Astute Analytica found that the adoption of oil condition monitoring technologies helped a company in the oil and gas industry save US$ 300,000 annually in maintenance costs and increased equipment availability by 5%.
𝐎𝐟𝐟-𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟓𝟓% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The offsite lab sampling type is likely to capture over 55% market share. This is due to the accuracy of the results obtained from laboratory testing, as labs use advanced equipment and techniques to analyze oil samples. The offsite lab sampling type is commonly used in large industries such as oil & gas, power generation, and marine, where machinery reliability is crucial for efficient operations.
𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
Online monitoring is dominating the global market due to its numerous benefits over traditional methods of oil condition monitoring, such as its ability to provide real-time monitoring, enabling early detection of potential equipment failures, thereby reducing downtime and maintenance costs. It also facilitates remote monitoring, eliminating the need for on-site personnel and providing access to data from anywhere worldwide.
According to a survey conducted by Astute Analytica on the oil condition monitoring market, the majority of respondents (57.8%) preferred online oil condition monitoring over traditional methods. The survey also found that the most significant drivers for adopting online oil condition monitoring were cost savings (29.1%), increased equipment reliability (23.5%), and improved maintenance planning (17.2%). The survey also revealed that the primary application areas for online oil condition monitoring were in the manufacturing and energy sectors.
𝐎𝐢𝐥 & 𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠
The oil & gas industry is expected to hold more than 19% revenue share. The oil & gas sector plays a pivotal role in the global economy as it is the world's primary fuel source. Monitoring the health of machines and equipment has become crucial to avoid unnecessary breakdowns as oil and gas refineries work 24/7. Hence, companies are increasingly investing in machinery and equipment oil condition monitoring to increase productivity and efficiency.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝-𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The Asia Pacific region is forecast to attain 28% of the global market revenue. The region's diverse mix of end-users, including the construction, automotive, and healthcare industries, has a significant impact on the market. The growth of these industries, coupled with the region's large and growing population, is driving demand for adhesives in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the region's economic growth and focus on innovation and technological advancements have led to the development of new applications for adhesives, further driving demand in various industries.
Looking ahead, the Asia Pacific market is projected to continue to grow as the region's population continues to expand, and economic development drives demand for adhesives in the construction, automotive, and healthcare industries. The region's emphasis on innovation and technological advancements is also expected to drive further growth by creating new applications for adhesives.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟒𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The oil condition monitoring market is highly competitive and dominated by the top 10 players who collectively hold over 40% market share. General Electric Company and Shell LubeAnalyst are two major players that hold a considerable share of over 15%, with GE Company leading the market with over 7.8% market share.
The dominance of these players can be attributed to several factors, including their significant investments in research and development to improve their products and services. These investments have helped them to remain ahead of the competition by introducing new, innovative products that are tailored to meet the ever-changing needs of customers. Furthermore, these players have a strong global presence, allowing them to reach a wider audience and expand their customer base.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Al Nukhba
• Avenisense SA
• BP p.l.c.
• Bureau Veritas
• Chevron Corporation
• Cm Technologies GmbH
• Delta Services Industries (DSI)
• Des-Case Corporation
• Eaton Corporation
• Element Materials Technology
• General Electric Company
• Gill Sensors & Controls Limited
• Hydac International
• Insight Services Inc.
• Intertek Group Plc
• Lakeside
• Maxxam Analytics
• OptaSense
• Parker Hannifin Corporation
• Poseidon Systems, LLC
• SGS Group
• Shell LubeAnalyst
• TE Connectivity
• TestOil (Insight Services, Inc.)
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐢𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐬, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• On-Site
• Off-Site (Lab)
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Remote Monitoring
• Online Monitoring
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐬
• Oil Condition Sensors
• Titration
• Linear Sweep Voltammetry
• Scanning Electron Microscopy
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Hydraulic Systems
• Gear Boxes & Transmissions
• Gas Turbine Engines
• Circulation Systems
• Combustion Engines
• Air & Gas Compressors
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Shipping
• Metals & Mining
• Power Generation
• Automotive
• Chemical
• Packaging
• Oil & Gas
• Construction
• Electronics
• Aerospace
• Marine
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Rest of MEA
South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
