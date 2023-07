Oil Condition Monitoring Market to Hit a Sales of US$ 1,496.3 Million By 2031 | Top 10 Players Attain Over 40% of Market

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Global ๐จ๐ข๐ฅ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ generated revenue of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ• ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is projected to reach a market size of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ,๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ‘ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ,growing at a๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ“% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/oil-condition-monitoring-Market The oil condition monitoring market is a rapidly growing industry that utilizes various technologies such as infrared spectroscopy, lubricant condition monitoring, and wear debris analysis to assess the health of machinery and equipment. This market is rising by the need for efficient maintenance and reducing downtime costs in various industries, including manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace. The market is likely to continue to grow due to the increasing demand for predictive maintenance solutions.The rapid growth is due to various factors, including increasing demand for machinery reliability, rising concerns over environmental protection, and technology improvements. Oil condition monitoring is essential in ensuring machinery reliability by monitoring the quality of lubricants used in machines, thus preventing breakdowns and unplanned downtime. In a survey conducted by Plant Engineering, 77% of respondents said that predictive maintenance, including oil analysis, helped reduce their maintenance costs. A report by Astute Analytica found that the adoption of oil condition monitoring technologies helped a company in the oil and gas industry save US$ 300,000 annually in maintenance costs and increased equipment availability by 5%. ๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐'๐ข๐ญ๐ž ๐'๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐Ÿ"๐Ÿ"% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐'๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe offsite lab sampling type is likely to capture over 55% market share. This is due to the accuracy of the results obtained from laboratory testing, as labs use advanced equipment and techniques to analyze oil samples. The offsite lab sampling type is commonly used in large industries such as oil & gas, power generation, and marine, where machinery reliability is crucial for efficient operations.๐Ž๐ง๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐‘๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐€๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌOnline monitoring is dominating the global market due to its numerous benefits over traditional methods of oil condition monitoring, such as its ability to provide real-time monitoring, enabling early detection of potential equipment failures, thereby reducing downtime and maintenance costs. It also facilitates remote monitoring, eliminating the need for on-site personnel and providing access to data from anywhere worldwide.According to a survey conducted by Astute Analytica on the oil condition monitoring market, the majority of respondents (57.8%) preferred online oil condition monitoring over traditional methods. The survey also found that the most significant drivers for adopting online oil condition monitoring were cost savings (29.1%), increased equipment reliability (23.5%), and improved maintenance planning (17.2%). The survey also revealed that the primary application areas for online oil condition monitoring were in the manufacturing and energy sectors.๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ & ๐†๐š๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐The oil & gas industry is expected to hold more than 19% revenue share. The oil & gas sector plays a pivotal role in the global economy as it is the world's primary fuel source. Monitoring the health of machines and equipment has become crucial to avoid unnecessary breakdowns as oil and gas refineries work 24/7. Hence, companies are increasingly investing in machinery and equipment oil condition monitoring to increase productivity and efficiency. ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐'๐ž๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐'๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐'๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ง๐-๐‹๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe Asia Pacific region is forecast to attain 28% of the global market revenue. ๐"๐จ๐ฉ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ'๐ŸŽ% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe oil condition monitoring market is highly competitive and dominated by the top 10 players who collectively hold over 40% market share. General Electric Company and Shell LubeAnalyst are two major players that hold a considerable share of over 15%, with GE Company leading the market with over 7.8% market share. The dominance of these players can be attributed to several factors, including their significant investments in research and development to improve their products and services. These investments have helped them to remain ahead of the competition by introducing new, innovative products that are tailored to meet the ever-changing needs of customers. Furthermore, these players have a strong global presence, allowing them to reach a wider audience and expand their customer base. ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌโ€ข Al Nukhbaโ€ข Avenisense SAโ€ข BP p.l.c.โ€ข Bureau Veritasโ€ข Chevron Corporationโ€ข Cm Technologies GmbHโ€ข Delta Services Industries (DSI)โ€ข Des-Case Corporationโ€ข Eaton Corporationโ€ข Element Materials Technologyโ€ข General Electric Companyโ€ข Gill Sensors & Controls Limitedโ€ข Hydac Internationalโ€ข Insight Services Inc.โ€ข Intertek Group Plcโ€ข Lakesideโ€ข Maxxam Analyticsโ€ข OptaSenseโ€ข Parker Hannifin Corporationโ€ข Poseidon Systems, LLCโ€ข SGS Groupโ€ข Shell LubeAnalystโ€ข TE Connectivityโ€ข TestOil (Insight Services, Inc.)โ€ข Other Prominent Players ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐จ๐ข๐ฅ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐'๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐Œ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐๐ฌ, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐๐ฒ ๐'๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข On-Siteโ€ข Off-Site (Lab)๐๐ฒ ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Remote Monitoringโ€ข Online Monitoring๐๐ฒ ๐Œ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐๐ฌโ€ข Oil Condition Sensorsโ€ข Titrationโ€ข Linear Sweep Voltammetryโ€ข Scanning Electron Microscopyโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Hydraulic Systemsโ€ข Gear Boxes & Transmissionsโ€ข Gas Turbine Enginesโ€ข Circulation Systemsโ€ข Combustion Enginesโ€ข Air & Gas Compressorsโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒโ€ข Shippingโ€ข Metals & Miningโ€ข Power Generationโ€ข Automotiveโ€ข Chemicalโ€ข Packagingโ€ข Oil & Gasโ€ข Constructionโ€ข Electronicsโ€ข Aerospaceโ€ข Marineโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeโ€ข Western Europe๏‚ง The UK๏‚ง Germany๏‚ง France๏‚ง Italy๏‚ง Spainโ€ข Rest of Western EuropeEastern Europe๏‚ง Poland๏‚ง Russiaโ€ข Rest of Eastern EuropeAsia Pacificโ€ข Chinaโ€ข Indiaโ€ข Japanโ€ข Australia & New Zealandโ€ข South Koreaโ€ข ASEANโ€ข Rest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)โ€ข UAEโ€ข Saudi Arabiaโ€ข South Africaโ€ข Rest of MEASouth Americaโ€ข Argentinaโ€ข Brazilโ€ข Rest of South America 