Barbecue Grill Market Projected to Reach USD 6.99 Billion by 2032, Rising Outdoor Cooking Demand and Grilled Food Craze

Barbecue Grill Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 6.99 billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Barbecue Grill Market has experienced significant growth in recent years and is projected to continue expanding steadily throughout the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. In 2022, the market size was valued at USD 4.91 billion, and it is anticipated to reach USD 6.99 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during this period.

Several factors contribute to the increasing demand for barbecue grills and fuel the market's growth. One key driver is the rising popularity of outdoor cooking. As people increasingly seek ways to enjoy outdoor leisure activities, the allure of grilling has grown substantially. Barbecue parties and gatherings have become a common social activity, with individuals and families gathering to enjoy grilled food in a relaxed and casual atmosphere.

Furthermore, the market has been bolstered by the emergence of eateries and cafes specializing in grilling meals. These establishments cater to the demand for grilled cuisine, which offers a distinct flavor and texture that is difficult to replicate using conventional cooking techniques. The unique taste and experience of grilled food have captivated consumers, driving them to seek out restaurants and food outlets that provide quality grilled dishes.

Top Leading Players in Barbeque Grill Market:

Char-Broil, LLC

Traeger Pellet Grills, LLC

Napoleon Grills

The Coleman Company, Inc.

The Middleby Corporation

Kenmore

Broilmaster

Lynx Grills

Broil King

Notable Innovation in Barbeque Grill Market:

One significant innovation in the barbecue grill market is the integration of smart technology. Smart grills equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile applications have gained popularity among grilling enthusiasts. These grills allow users to control and monitor their cooking remotely through their smartphones or tablets. With features like temperature control, recipe guides, and alerts, smart grills provide a seamless and convenient grilling experience.

Another notable innovation is the development of advanced heating systems. Manufacturers have introduced infrared heating technology in barbecue grills, which offers more precise and efficient heat distribution. This technology allows for faster preheating and even cooking, resulting in improved taste and texture of grilled food. Additionally, some grills incorporate multiple heating zones, enabling users to cook different foods simultaneously at various temperatures.

In terms of design, portable and compact grills have become increasingly popular. Manufacturers have introduced lightweight and foldable models that are easy to transport and store, making them ideal for outdoor activities such as camping, picnics, and tailgating. These compact grills often feature innovative collapsible designs and removable parts for easy cleaning and maintenance.

Strategic Developments:

In 2021, Weber-Stephen Products LLC acquired June Life, a smart cooking appliance company. The acquisition is expected to enable Weber to expand its product portfolio and provide customers with advanced technology-enabled cooking experiences.

In 2020, The Middleby Corporation acquired Firex Srl, an Italian manufacturer of cooking equipment. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Middleby’ s product offerings in the global market.

In 2019, Traeger Pellet Grills, LLC entered into a strategic partnership with Breeo Industries to provide customers with advanced wood-burning fire pits and cooking systems. The partnership is expected to enable Traeger to expand its product portfolio and cater to the growing demand for outdoor cooking.

Barbeque Grill Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Outlook-

Gas

Charcoal

Electric

Others

By End-use Outlook-

Residential

Commercial

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

