Household Insecticides Market to Witness a Rise in Revenue of US$ 20,976.7 Million by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 to generate a revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟎,𝟗𝟕𝟔.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟐,𝟔𝟗𝟑.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Due to the rising prevalence of vector-borne diseases and growing awareness of the need of keeping a sanitary living environment, the global household insecticides market is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period. The market is also growing due to the usage of synthetic pesticides, online distribution channels, and the rising demand for natural and eco-friendly insecticides.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than half of the world's population is in danger of developing diseases like malaria, dengue, yellow fever, and the Zika virus owing to insect-borne illnesses. One of the most serious insect-borne diseases, malaria had 233 million cases worldwide in 2021. In sub-Saharan Africa, the disease mostly affects children under the age of five and is responsible for over 409,000 annual deaths.
In order to further provide greater protection against diseases like yellow fever, chikungunya, and filariasis, manufacturers are offering novel items such as repellent paints, sprays, pills, coils, and lotions. For instance, in February 2023, in an effort to reach 100 million low-income families, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, the market leader in household insecticides, announced the launch of Goodknight small liquid and Hit spray packs.
In addition, as people become more aware of the negative effects of prolonged exposure to dangerous chemicals, product variations with natural and organic ingredients are being introduced, which is fostering market expansion. For instance, the cutting-edge online retailer DROPFX recently unveiled the release of Bugoff Drops, a safe and efficient insect repellent. Bugoff Drops offers a safe and practical solution without the use of hazardous pesticides.
𝐄𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟔% 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
During the projected period, the essential oils segment is likely to rise at a CAGR of 7.6%, dominating the market. Due to their natural and eco-friendly qualities, which are becoming more and more well-liked by consumers, essential oils are becoming in demand. Essential oils are thought to be harmless for both people and animals because they come from natural sources like plants. They also leave no toxic residues behind and have a lovely scent.
𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟖% 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
With over 8% of the market share, permethrin is predicted to dominate the global market. Due to its efficiency in eliminating various pests, such as mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas, permethrin, a kind of pyrethroid, is frequently employed in household pesticides. The naturally occurring substances pyrethrins, which are present in chrysanthemum flowers, have synthetic counterparts known as pyrethroids.
𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝟐𝟓% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The mosquitoes are likely to account for a revenue share of 25%. The transmission of lethal diseases like dengue fever, malaria, and the Zika virus via mosquitoes is a major worldwide health concern. A lot of people use household insecticides to manage mosquitoes and stop the spread of these diseases. The usage of various household insecticides is used to manage rats and flies, which are also a substantial nuisance in homes. With an estimated 390 million infections each year worldwide, dengue fever is also very common and can be fatal in about 500,000 cases. More than 60 nations have reported occurrences of chikungunya, a virus-borne illness spread by mosquitoes that caused 2 million cases globally in 2021.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟒𝟕% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
With more than 47% of the market's revenue estimated to come from the Asia Pacific region, the region is predicted to dominate the global market for home insecticides. The region's high population, urbanization, and rising hygienic and sanitary consciousness are key market growth drivers. The demand for household pesticides in the Asia Pacific region is growing by the increased risk of pest infestations in urban regions owing to increased urbanization.
The need for household pesticides is also rising by the high frequency of vector-borne illnesses in the Asia Pacific region, including dengue fever, malaria, and the Zika virus. The use of household pesticides is essential in reducing the spread of many diseases, which are primarily spread by mosquitoes. Countries with high dengue infection rates, such as the Philippines, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, have seen a rise in the disease's activity during the past 12 to 15 months.
Asia-Pacific governments have also taken action to address the issue of vector-borne diseases. They have developed laws to make sure insecticides are used properly and effectively, as well as awareness campaigns to teach people the value of keeping their homes free of insects. The Asia-Pacific region's market for home insecticides is expanding overall due to a number of causes, including urbanization, increased disposable incomes, and worries about vector-borne diseases. Throughout the forecast period, the market is anticipated to keep expanding.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟖 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟕𝟓% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The top 8 companies account for more than 75% of market sales, indicating the level of market consolidation in the home pesticide sector. With a 16% market share, Rentokil is the dominant company in the sector. Rollins, Bayer AG, and BASF SE are a few other significant players.
With a 15% market share, Rollins is a significant competitor in the household insecticide market. The business has its headquarters in the United States and uses the brand names Orkin, Western Pest Services, and HomeTeam Pest Defense to conduct business. Rollins has a solid reputation for offering both residential and business clients excellent pest control services. The business provides several pest management options for ants, termites, mosquitoes, and rodents. In order to find and get rid of pests in difficult-to-reach places, Rollins also uses cutting-edge technology like thermal imaging and infrared cameras.
The business has also worked to provide pest control methods that are more sustainable and kind to the environment for the global market for household insecticides. For instance, Rollins provides the EcoControl program, which minimizes the use of chemical pesticides and instead depends on organic remedies, including pheromone traps, exclusion methods, and biological controls.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
• BASF SE
• Bayer AG
• FMC Global Specialty Solutions
• Johnson & Son
• Natural INSECTO Products, Inc.
• Spectrum Brands Holding
• Sumitomo Chemical Co.
• Shogun Organics Ltd.
• Terminix
• Rentokil
• Ecolab
• Rollins, Inc.
• Other Prominent players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦
• Foams and Sprays
• Liquid Vaporizer
• Plug-in Mats
• Coils
• Baits
• Essential Oils
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Natural
• Synthetic
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
• Allethrin
• Bifenthrin
• Boric Acid
• Cyfluthrin
• Cypermethrin
• Deltamethrin
• Diatomaceous Earth
• D-limonene
• Esfenvalerate
• ETOC
• Fipronil
• Metafluthrin
• Permethrin
• Pyrethrin
• Resmethrin
• Sumithrin
• Tetramethrin
• Tralomethrin
• Transfluthrin
• D trans allethrin/ Esbiothrin
• Meperfluthrin
• Dimefluthrin
• Profluthrin
• Empenthrin
• Alpha cypermethrin
• cyphenothrin
• Heptafluthrin
• Momfluorothrin
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Cockroaches
• Ants
• Files & Moths
• Mosquitoes
• Termites
• Rodents
• Bedbugs & Beetles
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
• Offline
o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
o Convenience Stores
o General Stores
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
