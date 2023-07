Household Insecticides Market to Witness a Rise in Revenue of US$ 20,976.7 Million by 2031

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Global ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ to generate a revenue of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ,๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ• ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ,๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ” ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ”% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/household-insecticides-market Due to the rising prevalence of vector-borne diseases and growing awareness of the need of keeping a sanitary living environment, the global household insecticides market is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period. The market is also growing due to the usage of synthetic pesticides, online distribution channels, and the rising demand for natural and eco-friendly insecticides.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than half of the world's population is in danger of developing diseases like malaria, dengue, yellow fever, and the Zika virus owing to insect-borne illnesses. One of the most serious insect-borne diseases, malaria had 233 million cases worldwide in 2021. In sub-Saharan Africa, the disease mostly affects children under the age of five and is responsible for over 409,000 annual deaths.In order to further provide greater protection against diseases like yellow fever, chikungunya, and filariasis, manufacturers are offering novel items such as repellent paints, sprays, pills, coils, and lotions. For instance, in February 2023, in an effort to reach 100 million low-income families, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, the market leader in household insecticides, announced the launch of Goodknight small liquid and Hit spray packs.In addition, as people become more aware of the negative effects of prolonged exposure to dangerous chemicals, product variations with natural and organic ingredients are being introduced, which is fostering market expansion. For instance, the cutting-edge online retailer DROPFX recently unveiled the release of Bugoff Drops, a safe and efficient insect repellent. Bugoff Drops offers a safe and practical solution without the use of hazardous pesticides.๐„๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐–๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐š ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ”% ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญDuring the projected period, the essential oils segment is likely to rise at a CAGR of 7.6%, dominating the market. Due to their natural and eco-friendly qualities, which are becoming more and more well-liked by consumers, essential oils are becoming in demand. Essential oils are thought to be harmless for both people and animals because they come from natural sources like plants. They also leave no toxic residues behind and have a lovely scent.๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐จ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐š ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ–% ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญWith over 8% of the market share, permethrin is predicted to dominate the global market. Due to its efficiency in eliminating various pests, such as mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas, permethrin, a kind of pyrethroid, is frequently employed in household pesticides. The naturally occurring substances pyrethrins, which are present in chrysanthemum flowers, have synthetic counterparts known as pyrethroids.๐Œ๐จ๐ฌ๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐š ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‡๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe mosquitoes are likely to account for a revenue share of 25%. The transmission of lethal diseases like dengue fever, malaria, and the Zika virus via mosquitoes is a major worldwide health concern. A lot of people use household insecticides to manage mosquitoes and stop the spread of these diseases. The usage of various household insecticides is used to manage rats and flies, which are also a substantial nuisance in homes. With an estimated 390 million infections each year worldwide, dengue fever is also very common and can be fatal in about 500,000 cases. More than 60 nations have reported occurrences of chikungunya, a virus-borne illness spread by mosquitoes that caused 2 million cases globally in 2021.๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ญ๐จ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ•% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญWith more than 47% of the market's revenue estimated to come from the Asia Pacific region, the region is predicted to dominate the global market for home insecticides. The region's high population, urbanization, and rising hygienic and sanitary consciousness are key market growth drivers. The demand for household pesticides in the Asia Pacific region is growing by the increased risk of pest infestations in urban regions owing to increased urbanization.The need for household pesticides is also rising by the high frequency of vector-borne illnesses in the Asia Pacific region, including dengue fever, malaria, and the Zika virus. The use of household pesticides is essential in reducing the spread of many diseases, which are primarily spread by mosquitoes. Countries with high dengue infection rates, such as the Philippines, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, have seen a rise in the disease's activity during the past 12 to 15 months.Asia-Pacific governments have also taken action to address the issue of vector-borne diseases. They have developed laws to make sure insecticides are used properly and effectively, as well as awareness campaigns to teach people the value of keeping their homes free of insects. The Asia-Pacific region's market for home insecticides is expanding overall due to a number of causes, including urbanization, increased disposable incomes, and worries about vector-borne diseases. Throughout the forecast period, the market is anticipated to keep expanding.๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Ÿ– ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐‡๐จ๐ฅ๐ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ“% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe top 8 companies account for more than 75% of market sales, indicating the level of market consolidation in the home pesticide sector. With a 16% market share, Rentokil is the dominant company in the sector. Rollins, Bayer AG, and BASF SE are a few other significant players.With a 15% market share, Rollins is a significant competitor in the household insecticide market. The business has its headquarters in the United States and uses the brand names Orkin, Western Pest Services, and HomeTeam Pest Defense to conduct business. Rollins has a solid reputation for offering both residential and business clients excellent pest control services. The business provides several pest management options for ants, termites, mosquitoes, and rodents. In order to find and get rid of pests in difficult-to-reach places, Rollins also uses cutting-edge technology like thermal imaging and infrared cameras.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/household-insecticides-market The business has also worked to provide pest control methods that are more sustainable and kind to the environment for the global market for household insecticides. ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌโ€ข BASF SEโ€ข Bayer AGโ€ข FMC Global Specialty Solutionsโ€ข Johnson & Sonโ€ข Natural INSECTO Products, Inc.โ€ข Spectrum Brands Holdingโ€ข Sumitomo Chemical Co.โ€ข Shogun Organics Ltd.โ€ข Terminixโ€ข Rentokilโ€ข Ecolabโ€ข Rollins, Inc.โ€ข Other Prominent players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ, ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐€๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆโ€ข Foams and Spraysโ€ข Liquid Vaporizerโ€ข Plug-in Matsโ€ข Coilsโ€ข Baitsโ€ข Essential Oilsโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Naturalโ€ข Synthetic๐๐ฒ ๐€๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌโ€ข Allethrinโ€ข Bifenthrinโ€ข Boric Acidโ€ข Cyfluthrinโ€ข Cypermethrinโ€ข Deltamethrinโ€ข Diatomaceous Earthโ€ข D-limoneneโ€ข Esfenvalerateโ€ข ETOCโ€ข Fipronilโ€ข Metafluthrinโ€ข Permethrinโ€ข Pyrethrinโ€ข Resmethrinโ€ข Sumithrinโ€ข Tetramethrinโ€ข Tralomethrinโ€ข Transfluthrinโ€ข D trans allethrin/ Esbiothrinโ€ข Meperfluthrinโ€ข Dimefluthrinโ€ข Profluthrinโ€ข Empenthrinโ€ข Alpha cypermethrinโ€ข cyphenothrinโ€ข Heptafluthrinโ€ข Momfluorothrinโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Cockroachesโ€ข Antsโ€ข Files & Mothsโ€ข Mosquitoesโ€ข Termitesโ€ข Rodentsโ€ข Bedbugs & Beetlesโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅโ€ข Onlineโ€ข Offlineo Supermarkets and Hypermarketso Convenience Storeso General Stores๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeโ€ข Western Europe๏‚ง The UK๏‚ง Germany๏‚ง France๏‚ง Italy๏‚ง Spainโ€ข Rest of Western EuropeEastern Europe๏‚ง Poland๏‚ง Russiaโ€ข Rest of Eastern EuropeAsia Pacificโ€ข Chinaโ€ข Indiaโ€ข Japanโ€ข Australia & New Zealandโ€ข South Koreaโ€ข ASEANโ€ข Rest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)โ€ข Saudi Arabiaโ€ข South Africaโ€ข UAEโ€ข Rest of MEASouth Americaโ€ข Argentinaโ€ข Brazilโ€ข Rest of South America 