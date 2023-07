Surgical Drapes Market to Generate Sales of US$ 3,431.6 Million By 2031 | 3M Player to Attain 11% of Market Revenue

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Global ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ valuation to reach ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ‘,๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ” ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ from ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ,๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ’ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, registering a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ”%during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/surgical-drapes-market The increasing number of surgeries performed globally is one of the major reasons driving the surgical drapes market. For instance, 310 million procedures are carried out annually worldwide; between 40 and 50 million of these take place in the United States and 20 million in Europe. As a result of population expansion and an increase in surgical procedures, this number is going to increase significantly in the years to come. Compared to undeveloped countries, where only approximately 2-3 procedures are performed per 1,000 people annually, wealthier countries execute more surgeries per 1,000 people, with an average of 5โ€“6 procedures per 1,000 people annually.According to Astute Analytica, more than 281 million surgical drapes were sold globally in 2022, reflecting an increase in the market for these products. The increase in sales demonstrates the critical function of surgical drapes in medical procedures, as they aid in keeping clean surroundings and preventing the spread of infections.The rising demand for infection control is a factor propelling the market's rise. Surgical site infections (SSIs), one of the most common nosocomial infections, frequently cause fatalities. According to estimations from the World Health Organization (WHO), the incidence of SSIs ranges between 2% and 5% in developed countries. However, it might reach 20% in impoverished countries. Nevertheless, due to the fact that many infections go undetected or are misdiagnosed, the real prevalence of SSIs may be higher. International demand for surgical drapes is rising owing to the growing necessity for such precautions to manage infection efficiently during surgery.๐‘๐ž๐ฎ๐ฌ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐–๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‡๐ฎ๐ ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ฎ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ข๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐„๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌIn 2021, the reusable surgical drapes segment dominated the market, with a market share of over 59%. Reusable surgical drapes are becoming more popular owing to their low cost and favorable environmental effects. Reusable surgical drapes are an appealing choice for healthcare organizations aiming to lower their operating expenses and environmental impact because they are washable, sterilizable, and can use repeatedly.As per the research reusable surgical drapes perform far better than disposables in terms of resource efficiency, using 38% less energy, 80% less solid waste, and 62% less water. As a result of these reasons, the category is likely to rise quickly during the projected period. These surgical drapes also have a significant market share since they are widely used in low- and middle-income countries.๐ƒ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐ž๐ž๐ญ๐ฌ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐€๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žIn 2021, the drape sheet segment captured a market share of more than 26% and is likely to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In order to the patient and establish a sterile area around the surgical site, drape sheets are frequently used in surgical procedures. This lowers the risk of surgical site infections and prevents microbial contamination.๐–๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ง-๐–๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ง ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ% ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญWith over 62% of the market's revenue coming from woven and non-woven surgical drapes, they are the market leaders. These materials are widely used as of their accessibility, affordability, acceptance by surgeons, and greater performance in maintaining sterility during surgical procedures, among other reasons.These materials are perfect for use in surgical operations where a lot of drapes are needed since they are easily made in large quantities. Surgical drapes consisting of woven and non-woven textiles are more readily available than disposable drapes made of polypropylene or nylon, and they are also less expensive. They are a desirable alternative for healthcare facilities that must control costs while upholding high levels of service because of their cost-effectiveness.๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ญ๐จ ๐‹๐ž๐š๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ–%Due to its large population, the high number of procedures carried out in densely populated countries like China and India, and the rising demand for medical travel within these countries, the Asia Pacific region has the largest market in the entire world. Medical travel has significant positive effects on the healthcare industry in the Asia-Pacific region. According to research by the Medical Tourism Association, the Asia Pacific region saw about 21 million medical tourists in 2019, with Thailand, India, and Singapore among the top destinations.A few of the major factors driving the region's expanding need for procedures are the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and advances in medical technology. China and India are two of the top five countries in the world for surgical procedures. India performs over 63.8 million surgeries annually, while China does about 47.7 million, according to a Lancet analysis.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž: ๐Ÿ‘๐Œ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐–๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐š๐ง ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ% ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žSeveral prominent companies produce surgical drapes, and the items are generally standardized. Manufacturers' profit margins are extremely narrow owing to the intense competition in the global market for surgical drapes. However, some brands have been successful in building substantial amounts of brand value and client loyalty. One such company that has over the years developed a solid reputation for quality and innovation is 3M, with an estimated 11% market share. Thus, the company enjoys a dominant position in the surgical drape market. ๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ข 3Mโ€ข AliMedโ€ข Cardinal Healthโ€ข Foothills Industriesโ€ข Medica Europe BVโ€ข Medline Industries, Inc.โ€ข Mรถlnlycke Health Careโ€ข OneMedโ€ข Paul Hartmann AGโ€ข Priontexโ€ข Standard Textile Co.โ€ข Sterisโ€ข Other Prominent players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐'๐ข๐ฌ๐ค ๐‹๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ, ๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ, ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Reusableโ€ข Disposable๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Laparotomy Drapesโ€ข Leggingsโ€ข Lithotomy Drapesโ€ข Drape Sheetsโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ข๐ฌ๐ค ๐‹๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅโ€ข Minimal (AAMI Risk Level 1)โ€ข Low (AAMI Risk Level 2)โ€ข Moderate (AAMI Risk Level 3)โ€ข High (AAMI Risk Level 4)๐๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅโ€ข Cottonโ€ข Polyesterโ€ข Woven & Non-Woven๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌโ€ข Hospitalsโ€ข Clinicsโ€ข Laboratoriesโ€ข Healthcare Institutes & Organizationsโ€ข Home Care Settingsโ€ข Ambulatory Surgical Centersโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeโ€ข Western Europe๏‚ง The UK๏‚ง Germany๏‚ง France๏‚ง Italy๏‚ง Spainโ€ข Rest of Western EuropeEastern Europe๏‚ง Poland๏‚ง Russiaโ€ข Rest of Eastern EuropeAsia Pacificโ€ข Chinaโ€ข Indiaโ€ข Japanโ€ข Australia & New Zealandโ€ข South KoreaASEAN๏‚ง Singapore๏‚ง Malaysia๏‚ง Indonesia๏‚ง Thailand๏‚ง Philippines๏‚ง Vietnamโ€ข Rest of ASEANโ€ข Rest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)โ€ข Saudi Arabiaโ€ข South Africaโ€ข UAEโ€ข Rest of MEASouth Americaโ€ข Argentinaโ€ข Brazilโ€ข Rest of South America We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.