Surgical Drapes Market to Generate Sales of US$ 3,431.6 Million By 2031 | 3M Player to Attain 11% of Market Revenue
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 valuation to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑,𝟒𝟑𝟏.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟎𝟗𝟒.𝟗𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟗𝟔%during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/surgical-drapes-market
The increasing number of surgeries performed globally is one of the major reasons driving the surgical drapes market. For instance, 310 million procedures are carried out annually worldwide; between 40 and 50 million of these take place in the United States and 20 million in Europe. As a result of population expansion and an increase in surgical procedures, this number is going to increase significantly in the years to come. Compared to undeveloped countries, where only approximately 2-3 procedures are performed per 1,000 people annually, wealthier countries execute more surgeries per 1,000 people, with an average of 5–6 procedures per 1,000 people annually.
According to Astute Analytica, more than 281 million surgical drapes were sold globally in 2022, reflecting an increase in the market for these products. The increase in sales demonstrates the critical function of surgical drapes in medical procedures, as they aid in keeping clean surroundings and preventing the spread of infections.
The rising demand for infection control is a factor propelling the market's rise. Surgical site infections (SSIs), one of the most common nosocomial infections, frequently cause fatalities. According to estimations from the World Health Organization (WHO), the incidence of SSIs ranges between 2% and 5% in developed countries. However, it might reach 20% in impoverished countries. Nevertheless, due to the fact that many infections go undetected or are misdiagnosed, the real prevalence of SSIs may be higher. International demand for surgical drapes is rising owing to the growing necessity for such precautions to manage infection efficiently during surgery.
𝐑𝐞𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐮𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬
In 2021, the reusable surgical drapes segment dominated the market, with a market share of over 59%. Reusable surgical drapes are becoming more popular owing to their low cost and favorable environmental effects. Reusable surgical drapes are an appealing choice for healthcare organizations aiming to lower their operating expenses and environmental impact because they are washable, sterilizable, and can use repeatedly.
As per the research reusable surgical drapes perform far better than disposables in terms of resource efficiency, using 38% less energy, 80% less solid waste, and 62% less water. As a result of these reasons, the category is likely to rise quickly during the projected period. These surgical drapes also have a significant market share since they are widely used in low- and middle-income countries.
𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟐𝟔% 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
In 2021, the drape sheet segment captured a market share of more than 26% and is likely to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In order to the patient and establish a sterile area around the surgical site, drape sheets are frequently used in surgical procedures. This lowers the risk of surgical site infections and prevents microbial contamination.
𝐖𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐖𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟔𝟐% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
With over 62% of the market's revenue coming from woven and non-woven surgical drapes, they are the market leaders. These materials are widely used as of their accessibility, affordability, acceptance by surgeons, and greater performance in maintaining sterility during surgical procedures, among other reasons.
These materials are perfect for use in surgical operations where a lot of drapes are needed since they are easily made in large quantities. Surgical drapes consisting of woven and non-woven textiles are more readily available than disposable drapes made of polypropylene or nylon, and they are also less expensive. They are a desirable alternative for healthcare facilities that must control costs while upholding high levels of service because of their cost-effectiveness.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟖%
Due to its large population, the high number of procedures carried out in densely populated countries like China and India, and the rising demand for medical travel within these countries, the Asia Pacific region has the largest market in the entire world. Medical travel has significant positive effects on the healthcare industry in the Asia-Pacific region. According to research by the Medical Tourism Association, the Asia Pacific region saw about 21 million medical tourists in 2019, with Thailand, India, and Singapore among the top destinations.
A few of the major factors driving the region's expanding need for procedures are the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and advances in medical technology. China and India are two of the top five countries in the world for surgical procedures. India performs over 63.8 million surgeries annually, while China does about 47.7 million, according to a Lancet analysis.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞: 𝟑𝐌 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧 𝟏𝟏% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Several prominent companies produce surgical drapes, and the items are generally standardized. Manufacturers' profit margins are extremely narrow owing to the intense competition in the global market for surgical drapes. Companies must work to cut expenses and boost efficiency if they want to stay profitable.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/surgical-drapes-market
However, some brands have been successful in building substantial amounts of brand value and client loyalty. One such company that has over the years developed a solid reputation for quality and innovation is 3M, with an estimated 11% market share. Thus, the company enjoys a dominant position in the surgical drape market.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• 3M
• AliMed
• Cardinal Health
• Foothills Industries
• Medica Europe BV
• Medline Industries, Inc.
• Mölnlycke Health Care
• OneMed
• Paul Hartmann AG
• Priontex
• Standard Textile Co.
• Steris
• Other Prominent players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥, 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Reusable
• Disposable
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Laparotomy Drapes
• Leggings
• Lithotomy Drapes
• Drape Sheets
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥
• Minimal (AAMI Risk Level 1)
• Low (AAMI Risk Level 2)
• Moderate (AAMI Risk Level 3)
• High (AAMI Risk Level 4)
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
• Cotton
• Polyester
• Woven & Non-Woven
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Laboratories
• Healthcare Institutes & Organizations
• Home Care Settings
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
ASEAN
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
• Rest of ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/surgical-drapes-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn