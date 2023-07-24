Global UV Stabilizers Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

UV Stabilizers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global UV Stabilizers Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s uv stabilizers market forecast, the uv stabilizers market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.17 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global uv stabilizers industry is due to the increase in the production of vehicles by the automotive industry and the use of packaging. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest uv stabilizers market share. Major uv stabilizers companies include are Addivant, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Solvay, Adeka Corporation, Songwon Industrial Ltd., Valtris Specialty Chemicals.

UV Stabilizers Market Segments

● By Type: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers, UV Absorbers, Quenchers

● By End-Use Industry: Architectural, Agriculture, Automotive, Furniture, Packaging, Other End-Use Industries

● By Application: Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Plastics, Other Applications

● By Geography: Asia-Pacific, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

UV stabilizers absorb the radiation coming from the sun or artificial light source, neutralize the light rays, and thus increase the strength of the material by lowering the cracks of the products. UV stabilizers are also used in indoor or outdoor applications such as coating and paint products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. UV Stabilizers Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. UV Stabilizers Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

