Wired Charging Market Size Expected To Reach $17 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Wired Charging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the wired charging market analysis. As per TBRC’s wired charging market forecast, the wired charging market size is predicted to reach a value of $17.32 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.7% through the forecast period.

The growing demand for the installation of charging stations is driving the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest wired charging market share. Major wired charging market leaders include ABB, AOYAMA Elevator Co Ltd., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Huawei Technology Co Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Sunvalley Group, Tesla, Webasto, CYD Electronics (Shenzhen) Co Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG.

Wired Charging Market Segments

1) By Type: Type C, Micro USB, Lightning, Other Types

2) By Charging Type: Standard, Fast

3) By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Smartphones, Tablets, Healthcare Devices, Other Applications

This type of charging refers to the charging in which a cable plugs into the electronic device being charged and transfers power from the source. This type of charging usually has two parts, one is a plug that goes into an outlet and another is a head that attaches to the device. This type of charging makes use of a wire or cable to charge a device and is used to charge various consumer electronic products, electric vehicles, and other electronic products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Wired Charging Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

