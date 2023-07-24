Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market Size Expected To Reach $6.59 Billion By 2027

Sugar Beet Juice Extract Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Global Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s sugar beet juice extract market forecast, the sugar beet juice extract market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.59 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global sugar beet juice extract industry is due to the growing demand for sugarcane substitutes. North America region is expected to hold the largest sugar beet juice extract market share. Major sugar beet juice extract companies include are BMA AG, Agrana Zucker GmbH, Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NutriScience Innovations LLC, Amalgamated Sugar Company.

Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market Segments

● By Product Type: Organic, Conventional

● By Application: Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Bio Fuels, Cosmetic and Personal Care, Other Applications

● By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenienve Stores, Online

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sugar beet juice extract is the juice that is extracted from the root of the sugar beet. Sugar beet is a plant with high sucrose concentrations in its roots.

