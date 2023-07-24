Silicon Carbide Market Size Expected To Reach $4.14 Billion By 2027

Silicon Carbide Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Silicon Carbide Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s silicon carbide market forecast, the silicon carbide market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.14 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global silicon carbide industry is due to emerging demand for electric vehicles is significantly. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest silicon carbide market share. Major silicon carbide companies include are Infineon Technologies, Wolfspeed Inc., Rohm, ESK-SiC GmbH, ESD-SIC BV, Grindwell Norton Ltd., Entegris Inc.

Silicon Carbide Market Segments

● By Product: Black Silicon Carbide, Green Silicon Carbide

● By Device Type: SiC Discrete Device, SiC Bare Die

● By Application: Steel, Automotive, Aerospace, Military and Defense, Electrical and Electronics, Healthcare, Other Applications

● By Geography: Asia-Pacific, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The silicon carbide are hard and insoluble substances used as an abrasive and electrical resistor in high-temperature devices. Silicon carbide is a crystalline chemical compound of silicon and carbon produced synthetically in the form of SiC powder. It is suitable for high-power applications as it offers extreme chemical inertness, hardness, relatively low thermal expansion, high thermal conductivity, resistance to corrosion, and a high force-to-weight radius.

