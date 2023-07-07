Global Infertility Drugs Market is Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 6.5% from 2023-2031
Global Infertility Drugs Market was Valued at USD 3,480.14 Million in 2022.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Infertility Drugs Market Introduction
Infertility, or failing to become pregnant after a year of trying, may be challenging for both individuals and couples. It's fairly common to have infertility, which can also result in pregnancies that end in stillbirths or miscarriages. Numerous conditions can be treated with fertility medications, improving the likelihood of conception and successful pregnancy. These medications only address certain issues, thus a person should only take them on a doctor's advice. Both men and women can have infertility, which is often self-diagnosable by an inability to conceive. A person may be predisposed to infertility if they have specific health issues like pelvic inflammatory disease or uterine fibroids in addition to having a menstrual cycle that is too lengthy or too short for certain women. Fertility medications are medicines used to control or induce ovulation. The main form of therapy for women who are infertile because of ovulation problems is fertility medication. In order to cause ovulation, fertility medications often act similarly to the natural chemicals follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH). In order to attempt to induce a better egg or an additional egg or eggs, they are also utilised by women who ovulate.
Increased cases of infertility due to health issues and lifestyle changes
Research repeatedly demonstrates that lifestyle factors, such as eating habits, sleeping habits , living environment and other behaviours, have a significant impact on health and illness. The same is true with fertility. The fertility of men, women, or both is impacted by a variety of lifestyle variables. These include, but are not limited to, diet, weight, and exercise; stress from physical and mental sources; occupational and environmental exposures; substance and drug use and abuse and pharmaceuticals. For instance, studies have shown that males with obesity had lower sperm count and sperm of inferior quality. Losing 5% of body weight significantly increases the chance of ovulation and pregnancy in obese women with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).The current fertility rate for World in 2023 is 2.418 births per woman, a 0.41% decline from 2022. Thus, due to these factors the global infertility drugs market will experience a huge growth during the forecast period 2023-2031.
Global Infertility Drugs Market Developments
The numerous disparities in access to safe and efficient fertility treatment are being reduced by government measures. Health policies are recognizing that infertility is an illness that is frequently preventable, hence reducing the need for expensive and inconvenient therapies and drugs in order to successfully address infertility. Various healthcare institutions and government bodies are implementing policy and programmatic interventions to address environmental toxins linked to infertility, such as including fertility awareness in national comprehensive sexuality education programs, promoting healthy lifestyles to lower behavioral risks, including prevention, diagnosis, and early treatment of STIs, postpartum sepsis, and abdominal/pelvic surgery, and preventing complications from unsafe abortion. Government bodies all around the world have launched a number of programs to help those who are struggling with infertility by offering insurance coverage for therapy. The Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW), for instance, announced the payment under the national health insurance programme in March 2022. By reducing the cost by 70% and increasing the number of prescriptions for medications, this programme improves patients' access to care.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the infertility drugs market during the forecast period. Asia is facing a dilemma as women postpone off having children, which causes low fertility rates that have serious consequences for economic growth. This is creating enormous prospects for the rapidly expanding infertility medications sector. Very low fertility reduces the expense of raising children, which benefits households in the near run and raises GDP per capita. However, over time, the labour force shrinks as the population ages, as is already the case in Japan. Thus, to overcome infertility issues healthcare organizations are introducing various fertility drugs assistance to both men and women to curb fertility issues.
Global Infertility Drugs Market Participants
o Abbott
o Cosette Pharmaceuticals
o Ferring B.V.
o LEXICARE PHARMA PVT. LTD.
o Mankind Pharma
o Merck KGaA
o Novartis AG
o Organon group of companies.
o Pfizer Inc.
o Ralington Pharma LLP
o REWINE PHARMACEUTICAL
o Sanofi
o Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD.
o Trumac Healthcare
o winfertility
o Other Industry Participants
Global Infertility Drugs Market
By Drug Class
o Dopamine agonists
o Clomiphene (Clomid)
o Gonadotropins
o Metformin (Glucophage)
o Letrozole
o Bromocriptine
o Others
By Gender
o Men
o Women
By Route of Administration
o Subcutaneous
o Intramuscular
By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
o Retail Pharmacies
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Fertility Centers
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
