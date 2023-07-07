Submit Release
Prime Minister received visit from Australian Minister Penny Wong

Fri. 07 of July of 2023, 16:28h
The Head of the Timor-Leste Government, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, received today, July 7, 2023, the visit of the Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, at the Government Palace, Díli. 355905949_650402173801328_5984210069878637902_n

 Penny Wong's official visit to Timor-Leste aimed to personally congratulate Xanana Gusmão on his recent appointment as Prime Minister of the 9th Constitutional Government and to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Minister Penny Wong reaffirmed Australia's commitment to supporting Timor-Leste, from economic development to support for the ASEAN accession process, as well as other possible areas of cooperation such as health, education, defence and security.

357769082_650402267134652_6374426409699420749_nThe Prime Minister referred that the Government is currently discussing the Program to be sent to the National Parliament. After its approval, each sector may contact Australia to discuss possible support.

The Timor-Leste Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Bendito Freitas; the Minister of Petroleum and Minerals, Francisco da Costa Monteiro; the Timor-Leste Ambassador to Australia, Inês Almeida; and the Chargé d'Affaires of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT), Caitlin Wilson, also participated in this meeting.

 

