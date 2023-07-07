Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Eco Friendly Food Packaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 7, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s eco-friendly food packaging market forecast, the eco-friendly food packaging market size is predicted to reach a value of $316.31 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global eco-friendly food packaging industry is due to growing consumer awareness about the drawbacks of using single-use and non-degradable plastic products for food packaging. North America region is expected to hold the largest eco-friendly food packaging market share. Major eco-friendly food packaging companies include Amcor, Mondi plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Ball Corporation, Tetra Pak, BASF, Huhtamaki Oyj, Westrock, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco, Evergreen Packaging.

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Segments

● By Type: Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging, Degradable Packaging

● By Material: Paper And Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Plastic, Other Materials

● By Technique: Active Packaging, Molded Packaging, Multipurpose Packaging, Alternate Fiber Packaging

● By Application: Food And Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Fruits And Vegetables, Convenience Food, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Eco-friendly food packaging refers to a process in which food is packaged using materials that are safe for the environment and can be degradable. The materials must be contained in order to prevent tampering or contamination from physical, chemical, or biological sources; active packaging is the most popular type of packaging used to keep food products safe.

The Table Of Content For The Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Market, Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business