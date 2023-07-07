Global Dry Construction Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Dry Construction Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Dry Construction Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s dry construction market forecast, the dry construction market size is predicted to reach a value of $83.36 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.2% through the forecast period.
The increasing focus on sustainable construction is expected to propel the dry construction market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest dry construction market share. Major players in the market include Saint Gobain, Xella Group, Etex Group, Fletcher Building, USG Boral, CSR, Knauf, Panel Rey, Pabco Gypsum, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Georgia Pacific, Beijing New Building Materials, 3G Drywall.
Dry Construction Market Segments
1) By Type: Supporting Framework, Boarding
2) By Material: Plasterboard, Wood, Metal, Plastic
3) By System: Ceiling System, Wall System, Flooring System
4) By Application: Residential, Non Residential
This type of construction refers to the use of lightweight materials, structures, and systems created on the principle of lightweight construction. This type of construction aims at reducing the use of water, reducing construction time, improving moisture resistance, enhancing fire safety, and reducing the impact of real estate on the environment.
The Table Of Content For The Dry Construction Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Dry Construction Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Market, Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business