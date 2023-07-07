Global Construction Film Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Construction Film Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Construction Film Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s construction film market forecast, the construction film market size is predicted to reach a value of $20.72 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global construction film industry is due to the growing popularity of green buildings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest construction film market share. Major construction film companies include Raven Engineered Films, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Berry Global Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, The RKW Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Dupont Teijin Films, SKC, Siliconature Spa, and Mondi plc..

Construction Film Market Segments

● By Type : LDPE And LLDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PVB, PET/BOPET, PA/BOPA

● By Application: Protection And Barrier, Decorative

● By End User Industry: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Construction films are made of polymers and are commonly used for protecting and storing materials during indoor construction and renovation. The construction films are used in applications that require antiglare, UV resistance, vapour barriers, durability, acoustic properties, and high strength.

