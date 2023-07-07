Fire Protection Materials For Construction Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Fire Protection Materials For Construction Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Fire Protection Materials For Construction Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the fire protection materials for construction market research. As per TBRC’s fire protection materials for construction market forecast, the fire protection materials for construction market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.05 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.6% through the forecast period.

The growing regulations on the mandatory use of fire safety materials are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of fire protection materials for the construction market. North America is expected to hold the largest fire protection materials for construction market share. Major players in the fire protection materials for construction market include Hilti Corporation, 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Morgan Advanced Materials, Isolatek International, Sherwin-Williams, Rolf Kuhn GmbH, Specified Technologies Inc., Tremco Incorporated, BASF SE, USG Corporation, Hempel A/S, PPG Industries Inc., Fire Protection Coatings Limited.

Fire Protection Materials For Construction Market Segments

1) By Type: Coatings, Mortar, Sealants And Fillers, Sheets Or Boards, Spray, Preformed Device, Putty, Cast-In Devices, Other Types

2) By Application: Structural, Compartmentation, Opening Protection, Firestopping Materials

3) By End User: Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Other End Users

These types of building materials are any materials that resist fire and do not melt for a long time, that is, they can withstand heat long enough for the residents of the structure to safely leave the premises. These types of materials include concrete, reinforcement steel, gypsum, cast iron, bricks, asbestos cement, timber, stone, glass, and others. They are used to protect construction sites from fire and other safety situations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Fire Protection Materials For Construction Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Fire Protection Materials For Construction Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

