Interactive Whiteboard Market is All Set to Break $7.35 Billion Barrier by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.0%

Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Analysis 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”, the global interactive whiteboard market was pegged at $4.29 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand from the education sector, increase in trend of smart & torch-based devices, and rapid digitalization across the globe drive the growth of the global interactive whiteboard market.

However, high cost of interactive whiteboard in comparison to traditional whiteboards and lack of preparation for technology in several underdeveloped nations hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in focus toward adoption of new advanced technology and progressive development of digital content would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 270+ Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/589

The global interactive whiteboard market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Hitachi, LG Electronics, Horizon Display Inc., Planar Systems (Leyard Optoelectronic), Microsoft Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Ricoh, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., and Viewsonic Corporation.

The global interactive whiteboard market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall interactive whiteboard (IWB) market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current interactive whiteboard (IWB) market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the interactive whiteboard (IWB) market share of key vendors.

• The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/589

The report segments the global interactive whiteboard market on the basis of offering, form factor, screen size, technology, end user, and region.

On the basis of end user, the corporate segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. However, the education segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market.

Based on offering, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Report Highlights:

By OFFERING

• Hardware

• Software

By FORM FACTOR

• Fixed

◦ Front Projection

◦ Rear Projection

• Portable

◦ Front Projection

◦ Rear Projection

By SCREEN SIZE

• Less than 50 Inch

• 50 Inch to 70 Inch

• 71 Inch to 90 inch

• Greater than 90 Inch

By TECHNOLOGY

• Infrared

• Resistive

• Capacitive

• Electromagnetic

• Others

By END USER

• Education

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Corporate

• Others

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

More Insights:

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/643225713/profitable-trends-in-global-uv-c-led-market-2021-2030

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/643228162/global-smart-badge-market-size-share-growth-trends-key-segments-regional-sales-and-top-10-companies-by-revenue-cap

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/643229985/updated-paint-process-automation-market-size-2021-2030-top-10-players-and-business-development-strategies