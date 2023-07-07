Global Electric Vehicle Charger Market Is Projected To Grow At A 26% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Electric Vehicle Charger Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Electric Vehicle Charger Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the electric vehicle charger market research. As per TBRC’s electric vehicle charger market forecast, the electric vehicle charger market size is predicted to reach a value of $17.81 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 26.4% through the forecast period.
The increasing stringent regulations by the governments to limit environmental pollution are contributing to the electric vehicle charger market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest electric vehicle charger market share. Major players in the market include ABB Ltd., AeroVironment Inc., ChargePoint Inc., BP Chargemaster, Evatran Group Inc., Leviton, Webasto SE, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Electricite de France SA, POD Point.
Electric Vehicle Charger Market Segments
1) By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
2) By Charging Type: On-Board Chargers, Off-Board Chargers
3) By End-User: Residential, Commercial
This type of vehicle charger is defined as a charger that delivers energy to the vehicle battery system per unit of time. It is a part of electric vehicle supply equipment that provides electrical power to plug-in electric automobiles.
