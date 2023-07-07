Dust Control Market to Reach USD 21,164.7 million by 2031- Global Trends, Growth, & Forecast Report 2031

global dust control systems market size as $14,735.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $21,164.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.8%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Dust Control Systems Market," The dust control systems market size was $14.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $21.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. North America dominated the global dust control systems market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 37% share of the dust control systems industry.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁

Rise in level of pollution in countries such as India, China, Sri Lanka, Russia, and Brazil have triggered demand for dust control systems and helped in providing significant dust control systems market growth. For instance, according to the WHO, air quality in Brazil is considered as moderately unsafe as it has concentration of PM2.5 exceeding 10 µg/m3. Growth in awareness regarding impact of air pollution on health around the globe has created need for dust control systems.

For instance, according to the HEI (Health Effects Institute) based in the U.S., air pollution contributed to 6.67 million deaths globally in 2020. This is expected to boost the growth of the dust control systems market during the forecast period. COVID-19 positively affected the demand for dust control systems during 2020 as HEPA filters are able to filter the coronavirus. However, production of dust control systems is hampered, owing to prolonged lockdown imposed by governments around the globe.

The dust control systems market has seen an increase in demand due to a number of factors. First, the implementation of environmental regulations has created a need for businesses to reduce dust emissions and minimize the health risks associated with airborne dust particles. Second, the growth of industrial activities has led to a greater need for efficient dust control systems to reduce the amount of dust particles in the air. Finally, the5 rising cost of energy has increased the cost5 of traditional dust control methods, making dust0 control systems more attractive to0 businesses.

There are a number of different types of dust control systems available on the market. The most common type is the air scrubber, which uses a combination of filters, fans, and scrubbing devices to capture dust particles from the air. Other systems include electrostatic precipitators, which use an electrical charge to capture dust particles, and fabric filters, which use a mesh of fibers to capture dust particles.

The dust control systems market is expected to continue to grow over the coming years. This is due to the increasing demand for efficient dust control systems, as well as the rising cost of energy. Additionally, the implementation of more stringent environmental regulations is likely to spur further demand for dust control systems. As a result, businesses should expect to see more competition in the dust control systems market in the near future.

Overall, the dust control systems market is an important sector of the economy. Businesses should consider investing in dust control systems to reduce the amount of dust produced in their operations and improve the quality of air in their facilities. Additionally, businesses should be prepared to compete in a competitive market as the demand for dust control systems increases.