Global Medium Voltage Cable Market Is Projected To Grow At A 29% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Medium Voltage Cable Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Medium Voltage Cable Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the medium voltage cable market research. As per TBRC’s medium voltage cable market forecast, the medium voltage cable market size is predicted to reach a value of $109.58 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 27.9% through the forecast period.
The rising electricity demand drove the market for medium voltage cables in the historic period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest medium voltage cable market share. Major medium voltage cable market manufacturers include Brugg Kabel AG, Cablel, Leoni AG, Nexans, NKT A/S, Prysmian Group, Southwire Company LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries, TPC Wire And Cable Corp, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Riyadh Cables Group Company, Jiangnan Group.
Medium Voltage Cable Market Segments
1) By Product: Termination Cables, Joints, Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE) Cables, Other Products
2) By Voltage: Up to 25kV, 26kV-50kV, 51kV-75kV, 76kV-100kV,
3) By Installation: Underground, Submarine, Overhead
4) By Application: Industrial, Commercial, Utility
5) By End Users: Oil And Gas, Energy And Power, Mining, Manufacturing, Transportation, Commercial, Residential
This type of voltage cable is an electric cable composed of an aluminum or copper conductor and a conductor shield, a composed semiconductor material with a voltage rating between 1000V to 30KV and used in mobile substation equipment, distributing power in industrial settings, supplying power to trains and metro lines and others.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
