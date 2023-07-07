Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s “Machine Condition Monitoring Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the machine condition monitoring market research. As per TBRC’s machine condition monitoring market forecast, the machine condition monitoring market size is predicted to reach a value of $112.58 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.8% through the forecast period.
The growing wireless communication in machine conditioning is significantly contributing to the machine condition monitoring market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest machine condition monitoring market share. Major players in the market include ALS Limited, Emerson Electric Co., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Baker Hughes Company, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Meggitt PLC, National Instruments Corp, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schaeffler India Limited, SKF Condition Monitoring Inc., Symphony Industrial.
Machine Condition Monitoring Market Segments
1) By Type: Hardware, Software, Services
2) By Deployment Type: On-premises, Cloud
3) By Monitoring Technique: Vibration Monitoring, Thermography, Oil Analysis, Corrosion Monitoring, Ultrasound Emission, Motor Current Analysis
4) By Industry: Oil And Gas, Power Generation, Metals And Mining, Chemicals, Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Food And Beverages, Marine
This type of condition monitoring refers to the ability to monitor a machine's status over time is known as machine condition monitoring. This can involve factors like efficiency, as losses in efficiency may point to a deeper problem. It is used for minimizing and removing unexpected machine downtime, improving the health and performance of the equipment, raising quality and lowering the amount of scrap, utilizing precise machine data to drive a maintenance schedule that performs better and enabling automation using data on the state of the machine in real time.
