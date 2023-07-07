Meat Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Meat Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Meat Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the meat processing equipment market. As per TBRC’s meat processing equipment market forecast, the meat processing equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.98 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.1%through the forecast period.

The increase in consumption of processed meat is expected to propel the meat processing equipment market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest meat processing equipment market share. Major players in the market include GEA Group, JBT Corporation, Marel, Illinois Tool Works, The Middleby Corporation, Bettcher Industries, Equipamientos Carnicos, Biro Manufacturing Company, Brahe, RZPO, Bizerba, Riopel Industries, Minerva Omega Group, Risco, Millard Manufacturing Corporation, Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation.

Meat Processing Equipment Market Segments

1) By Type: Cutting Equipment, Blending Equipment, Tenderizing Equipment, Filling Equipment, Slicing Equipment, Grinding Equipment, Smoking Equipment, Massaging Equipment, Other Equipment

2) By Meat Type: Beef, Mutton, Pork, Other Meat

3) By Application: Fresh Processed Meat, Precooked Meat, Raw Cooked Meat, Cured Meat, Dry Meat, Raw Fermented Sausages, Other Applications

This type of processing equipment refers to machine that is specifically made with highly advanced techniques and user-friendly features, to enable people and food processing companies to process the meat in a hygiene manner. This type of processing equipment is used to process meat to enhance its shelf life and taste. Processed meat is defined as any meat that has been altered in order to increase its flavour or prolong its shelf life. It generally helps in converting meat into processed food items by using various physical tools and chemicals.

