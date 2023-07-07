Global Plastic Caps And Closures Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Plastic Caps And Closures Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 7, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Plastic Caps And Closures Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the plastic caps and closures market research. As per TBRC’s plastic caps and closures market forecast, the plastic caps and closures market size is predicted to reach a value of $93.56 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.9% through the forecast period.

An increase in demand for bottled water from consumers across the globe is driving the plastic caps and closures market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest plastic caps and closures market share. Major players in the market include Berry Global Inc., Guala Closures Group, BERICAP, O.Berk Company, United Caps, Caps & Closures Pty Ltd., Pano Cap Limited, Plastic Closures Ltd., Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd., Phoenix Closure.

Plastic Caps And Closures Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Screw Caps, Dispensing Caps, Other Product Types

2) By Materials: Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Other Materials

3) By End-User: Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Food And Beverages, Other End-Users

These types of caps and closures are the final elements of the packaging process, consisting of a structure or device designed to cover a container's opening and prevent the contents from spilling out, thereby reducing leakage of goods packed inside the container and product degradation inside the bottle. These are used in a variety of applications such as beverage packaging, non-food packaging, and cosmetic packaging.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

