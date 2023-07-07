Hand Protection Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach $44 Billion By 2027

Hand Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Hand Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Hand Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers hand protection equipment market analysis and every facet of the hand protection equipment market research. As per TBRC’s hand protection equipment market forecast, the hand protection equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $44.17 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.4% through the forecast period.

The increasing awareness about the safety and health measures are propelling the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the hand protection equipment market include Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holdings, Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Alpha Pro Tech, MCR Safety, Ansell Limited, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Adenna LLC, Superior Gloves, Atlantic Safety Products, Inc., Ammex Corporation.

Hand Protection Equipment Market Segments

1) By Hand Protection: Durable Gloves, Disposable Gloves

2) By Material Type: Natural Rubber Gloves/Latex, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Other Material Types

3) By End-User Industry: Healthcare, Industrial Safety & Chemical, Construction, Automotive, Other End-Users

This type of protection equipment is any equipment that is used to protect the user’s hands from potential injury or damage due to handling of chemicals or any physicals injury.

