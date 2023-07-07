Fire Detection Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach $13.12 Billion By 2027

Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s fire detection equipment market forecast, the fire detection equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.12 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global fire detection equipment industry is due to stringent government regulations and mandates on fire detection measures contribute to the fire detection equipment market’s growth. North America region is expected to hold the largest fire detection equipment market share. Major fire detection equipment market companies include Johnson Controls, Honeywell International, United Technologies, Siemens, Halma, Gentex, Robert Bosch, Hochiki, Securiton AG, Encore Fire Protection, Sterling Safety Systems.

Fire Detection Equipment Market Segments

● By Product Type: Flame Detectors, Smoke Detectors, Heat Detectors

● By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

● By End-Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hospitality &Travel, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail, Mining, Oil and Gas, Other End-User Industries

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fire detection equipment reduces the damage caused by fire by generating warning signals (including audio or visual signals) in case of fire. Detection of fire is done by detecting the smoke, heat or flames.

