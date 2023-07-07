Breast Pumps Market Size (USD 890.73 million by 2030): Meeting Healthcare Needs and Propelling Growth

Breast Pumps Market Growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Breast Pumps Market by Product Type (Closed System Breast Pumps, Open System Breast Pumps), by Technology (Manual Breast Pumps, Electric Breast Pumps), by Application (Personal Use Pumps, Hospital Grade Pumps): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global Breast Pump Market Size was valued at USD 461.10 million in 2020 and is poised to Reach USD 890.73 million by 2030 witnessing a Growing CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global breast pumps market. A large number of clinics and hospitals around the world were reconfigured to boost hospital capacity for theCovid-19 patients. Due to the substantial increase in Covid-19 cases, non-essential procedures took a potential backlog.

• Manufacturing and shipping of healthcare essentials were both disrupted due to the imposed lockdown. The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in lockdown restrictions and availability of mothers at home, thus lowering demand for breast pumps.

• However, following the pandemic, women will begin to return to work, and the prior trend will continue, stabilizing the market over the projected period.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Increase in number of working women across the globe, rise in healthcare expenditure by the government, favorable reimbursement scenario, and technological developments in electric breast pumps drive the demand for the global breast pumps market. However, risk of contamination with foreign substances and high pricing of breast pumps impede the market growth. On the other hand, surge in various developmental strategies among the key players, high market potential in untapped developing countries, and development of pipeline products are anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:-

• Ameda, Inc.

• Medela AG.

• Pigeon Corporation.

• Philips

• Hygeia HMO

• Babybelle Asia Ltd.

• Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co. Ltd.

• Ardo medical AG

• Albert Manufacturing USA

• Willow Innovations, Inc.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:-

Based on product type, the open system breast pump segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global breast pumps market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% by 2030, owing to their wide availability.

By technology, the electric breast pumps segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global breast pumps market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the rapid output and higher availability of single as well as double electric-based breast pumps. Moreover, the same segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.0% by 2030.

By region, North America, garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global breast pumps market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2%. This is due to the rise in infant population, the surge in awareness regarding the importance of breast milk, and increasing employment among the women.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• Depending on product type, the open system breast pump segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• According to technology, the electric breast pumps segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• As per application, the personal use segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

