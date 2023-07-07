Commissioner Gentiloni visits Chisinau to discuss EU support and Moldova’s need to accelerate its European course

European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni visited the Moldovan capital of Chisinau on 6 July.

The purpose of his visit was to discuss the actions Moldova needs to take to accelerate its European course, as well as assistance the EU will provide in the near future.

Gentiloni met Moldovan President Maia Sandu and underlined the EU’s commitment to support Moldova’s European integration.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Dorin Recean, the officials agreed on measures needed to strengthen energy security, improve the business environment, support the fight against corruption, strengthen the rule of law and improve the public sector governance, all with the assistance of the European Union.

On 28 June, the European Commission announced a support package for the Republic of Moldova aimed at addressing the impact of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and bringing the country closer to the European Union.

