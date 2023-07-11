Market Analysis on Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market and Rigid PVC Window and Door market forecasted till 2030

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Summary:

The global Poly(ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period (2023-2030) owing to increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance materials across several end-use industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics. The market size of PEKK was valued at USD 5.00 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.00 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period. North America dominated the PEKK market due to the presence of major players and increasing demand for advanced aerospace and medical equipment.

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) is a high-performance polymer used in various applications such as aerospace, automotive, medical, and oil & gas. The market for PEKK is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.70% from 2023 to 2030. The competitive landscape of the PEKK market is fragmented with the presence of several key players in the market.

Arkema reported sales revenue of €8.7 billion in 2020. Rallis reported sales revenue of $301 million in the same year. Kaisheng New Materials reported sales revenue of $91 million in 2020. OPM did not disclose its sales figures. Polymics reported sales revenue of $106 million in 2020. Gharda Chemicals did not disclose its sales figures.

In conclusion, the PEKK market is growing rapidly, and key players such as Arkema, Rallis, Kaisheng New Materials, OPM, Polymics, and Gharda Chemicals are driving the market through product innovation and application development. These companies are expected to continue to grow and expand their market share in the coming years.

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) is a high-performance polymer that has become increasingly popular in various industries due to its excellent mechanical properties, chemical resistance, and thermal stability. It is commonly used in aerospace, automotive, medical, and electronics applications. There are two types of PEKK, electrophilic substitution, and nucleophilic substitution. Electrophilic substitution involves the reaction between an electrophile and an aromatic compound to form a new product. Nucleophilic substitution, on the other hand, involves the reaction between a nucleophile and an electrophile to form a new product.

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) is a high-performance thermoplastic material with excellent strength and heat resistance. It finds application in various industries such as Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, and Electronics. In the Aerospace industry, PEKK is used to manufacture lightweight and durable components for aircraft, such as brackets, clips, and connectors. In the Automotive industry, PEKK is used in engine components, brake pads, and fuel system components. In the Medical industry, it is used to manufacture medical implants due to its biocompatibility and resistance to body fluids. Lastly, in the Electronics industry, it is used in electronic device housing and insulating materials.

The global market for Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years. North America currently dominates the market owing to its widespread application in industries such as aerospace, automotive and healthcare. Europe is anticipated to be the second-largest market due to the growing demand for high-performance materials in automotive and aerospace industries. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and Japan, are likely to emerge as significant players with the rapid growth of their aerospace, automotive and electronics industries. The USA is also expected to witness considerable growth due to rising demand for the product in medical and dental applications. Overall, the market is expected to exhibit a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/poly-ether-ketone-ketone-pekk-r628

Executive Summary

The global Trimellitic Anhydride market size was valued at USD 326.50 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 420.20 Million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for polycarboxylic acids and polyester resins in the Asia Pacific is driving the growth of this market. Trimellitic Anhydride is widely used in the production of PVC stabilizers and heat-resistant materials. The rising demand for oil-free compressors, hydrocarbon-free insulation materials, and lead-free paints is expected to drive the demand for the Trimellitic Anhydride market in the near future.

The global Trimellitic Anhydride (CAS 552-30-7) market is a fragmented market with numerous players operating worldwide. The companies operating in the Trimellitic Anhydride market are primarily engaged in the manufacture and supply of the chemical compound to various end-use industries. Some of the prominent players operating in the Trimellitic Anhydride market include Ineos, Polynt, Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemistry, Wuxi Baichuan Chemical, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, and Anhui TEDA new material.

These companies provide Trimellitic Anhydride to various industries such as plastics, paints, automotive, adhesives, and coatings. The demand for Trimellitic Anhydride is increasing in these industries owing to its excellent thermal stability, adhesive properties, and ability to withstand high temperatures. The companies are investing heavily in research and development activities to develop new and innovative products to cater to the evolving demands of various industries.

Ineos is a prominent player in the Trimellitic Anhydride market and offers a broad range of chemical products. The company's sales revenue was USD 15.5 billion in 2020. Polynt is another player in the market and offers a comprehensive range of specialized chemical products. The company generated sales revenue of USD 2.4 billion in 2020. Similarly, Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemistry, Wuxi Baichuan Chemical, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, and Anhui TEDA new material are also significant players in the market and contribute significantly to the growth of the Trimellitic Anhydride market.

Trimellitic Anhydride (TMA) is an organic compound widely used in industries such as plastics, coatings, and adhesives. There are two types of TMA: MC Method and MGC Method. MC Method TMA is produced through the catalytic oxidation of naphthalene or o-xylene. MGC Method TMA is produced by using a mixture of m-xylene and o-xylene in the presence of a catalyst. Both methods have their own advantages, such as higher yield with the MGC Method and lower cost with the MC Method. The use of TMA in the production of polyester resins makes it a highly desirable chemical in the global market.

Trimellitic Anhydride (CAS 552-30-7) is used in a variety of applications including as a TOTM plasticizer, powder coating, insulation materials, and polyester resin. As a plasticizer, it is added to PVC to improve flexibility and durability, and it is also used in the production of various types of thermoplastic elastomers. In the powder coating industry, it is used as a crosslinker to improve the durability of the coating.

The Trimellitic Anhydride (CAS 552-30-7) market is expected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region, followed by Europe and North America. The increasing demand for Trimellitic Anhydride from various end-use industries such as plastics, polymers, paints, and coatings is driving the market growth in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share in the Trimellitic Anhydride market, accounting for around 50% of the total market share in 2021. This can be attributed to the rising demand for Trimellitic Anhydride from the plastics and polymer industries in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Europe and North America are also expected to witness significant growth in the Trimellitic Anhydride market, with expected market shares of 25% and 20% respectively in 2021. The increasing demand for Trimellitic Anhydride from the automotive and construction industries in these regions is fueling the market growth.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/trimellitic-anhydride-cas-552-30-7-r629

Executive Summary

The global Rigid PVC Window and Door market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% from 2023 to 2030, driven by rising demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in the construction industry. The market is segmented into door and window applications, with the window segment dominating due to increased residential and commercial construction activities. North America is the largest market for rigid PVC Windows and Doors, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. The market is highly fragmented, with companies such as VEKA AG, Deceuninck NV, and Profine Group GmbH being the key players globally.

The rigid PVC window and door market is a highly competitive industry with many renowned players in the market. The major companies operating in the market are VEKA, Rehau, Koemmerling, Aluplast, Dimex, LG Hausys, Fenesta, Deceuninck, Internorm, Everest, Munster Joinery, CONCH, Shide Group, Kinbon, Zhongcai, LESSO, Curtain, BNBM, ViewMax, Aparna Venster, and Prominence.

These companies manufacture and supply various types of PVC window and door systems for residential and commercial buildings. They aim to enhance their product offerings by investing in research and development and innovation.

As per the financial reports, some of the companies' sales revenue is as follows:

- VEKA: $1.4 billion (2019)

- Deceuninck: $706 million (2019)

- LG Hausys: $100 million (2018)

- WindowMax: $83 million (2019)

- Fenesta: $70 million (2018)

Rigid PVC window and door market offers a wide variety of choices to customers. UPVC windows are one of the most popular types of rigid PVC windows available in the market. They offer excellent energy efficiency, easy maintenance, and durability. UPVC windows also come in various styles like sliding, casement, and tilt and turn, making them a versatile choice for homes and commercial buildings. Another type of rigid PVC door is UPVC doors, which are also popular for their durability, easy maintenance, and thermal insulation properties. UPVC doors come in various styles like French doors, sliding doors, and bi-fold doors, making them an ideal option for people looking for stylish and functional door solutions.

Rigid PVC windows and doors are widely used in various applications such as residential, commercial, industrial, construction, and others. In residential applications, these windows and doors are used for their high durability, energy efficiency, and noise reduction properties. They are also used in commercial applications, including retail spaces, office buildings, and hospitality venues. Rigid PVC windows and doors are also widely used in industrial applications, such as manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers. In construction, they are used for building facades, interior partitions, and for other purposes. The fastest-growing application segment for rigid PVC windows and doors is the residential sector, due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and durable windows and doors in the housing market.

The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share of the Rigid PVC Window and Door market, with a valuation of around 37% by 2025. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy-efficient homes and buildings, especially in the United States and Canada. The European region is also expected to witness significant growth, with a market share of approximately 30% by 2025, due to the increasing adoption of green building concepts and energy-efficient solutions in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness substantial growth in the Rigid PVC Window and Door market, primarily due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, and increasing investments in infrastructure development. The market share of the Asia Pacific region is expected to reach around 25% by 2025. Other regions such as the Middle East and Africa, and South America are also expected to witness moderate growth in the market over the forecast period. Overall, the global Rigid PVC Window and Door market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/rigid-pvc-window-and-door-r630