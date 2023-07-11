Market Analysis on Magnesium Sulfate market and Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) market forecasted till 2030

Market Analysis on Magnesium Sulfate market, E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving market and Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) market forecasted till 2030

The Magnesium Sulfate market research report highlights the current market conditions by analyzing industry drivers, constraints, opportunities, and threats, and provides a comprehensive overview of the global Magnesium Sulfate market. The report includes insights on key market players, their market share, regional presence, competitive landscape, and growth strategies. The report projects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.59% during the forecast period (2023-2030) and the market size is expected to reach USD 837.21 Million by 2030. The report also discusses the various applications of Magnesium Sulfate in the pharmaceutical industry, food industry, agricultural sector, and water treatment processes.

The global magnesium sulfate market is highly competitive, with several established players vying for a larger market share. The major companies operating in the magnesium sulfate market are K+S, Giles, PQ Corporation, Aldeon, UMAI CHEMICAL, Mani Agro Chem, Gee Gee Kay, Haifa, Penoles, Sinomagchem, Laiyu Chemical, Laizhou Kangxin, Laizhou Litong, Hongda Xingye, Laizhou Shouxi, Zibo Jinxing, Nafine, Tianjin Changlu Haijing, Yantai Sanding, and Weifang Huakang.

Overall, the companies operating in the magnesium sulfate market help to grow the market by offering competitive products and expanding their reach to new regions and industries. In terms of sales revenue, K+S generated approximately €4.0 billion in revenue in 2020, while PQ Corporation generated approximately $1.5 billion. Aldeon had revenue of approximately $250 million in 2020, while Giles generated approximately $120 million.

Magnesium sulfate, also known as Epsom salt, is a versatile mineral compound that has numerous applications in various industries. Magnesium sulfate is available in two main types, namely anhydrous magnesium sulfate and hydrous magnesium sulfate. Anhydrous magnesium sulfate is a dry, white, and powdery form of magnesium sulfate that lacks water molecules in its crystal structure. On the other hand, hydrous magnesium sulfate contains water molecules in its crystal structure, and it appears as a colorless to white crystalline powder.

Both types of magnesium sulfate are widely used in the agriculture, healthcare, and food industries. Anhydrous magnesium sulfate is commonly used as a desiccant, drying agent, and fertilizer in the agriculture industry. It is also used as a component in cement, paper, and textile manufacturing. On the other hand, hydrous magnesium sulfate is widely used in the healthcare industry because of its laxative properties.

Magnesium sulfate has several applications in different industries such as agriculture, industry, food, and pharmaceutical industry. In agriculture, it is used as a fertilizer supplement to provide magnesium and sulfur to the soil which promotes plant growth. In industry, it is used in the production of paper, textiles, and even fireworks. The food and pharmaceutical industry uses it in the manufacturing of medicines, supplements, and as a food additive to regulate acidity and prevent caking. Magnesium sulfate also finds usage in the construction industry as a concrete additive and in water treatment plants.

The global E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving market size was valued at USD 6.40 Billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The increasing demand for lightweight materials in industries such as aerospace and automotive, as well as the growing construction sector, are driving the growth of the E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving market. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market owing to the rapid growth in industrialization and infrastructure development. Emerging economies such as China and India are expected to contribute significantly to the market growth.

The global E-Glass Fiber Yarn and Roving market is highly competitive, with a few dominant players and many smaller players. The key players include Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Taishan Fiberglass(Sinoma), Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC), Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Nittobo, Johns Mansville, Taiwan Glass Group, Nippon Electric Glass, AGY Holding Corp, Binani-3B, Sichuan Weibo New Material Group, and Valmiera Glass Group.

Owens Corning and Jushi Group are two of the largest players in the global E-Glass Fiber Yarn and Roving market, accounting for a significant share of the market. These companies have a wide range of products and offer high-quality products to customers.

In terms of sales revenue figures, Owens Corning reported revenue of $7.2 billion in 2020, while Jushi Group reported revenue of $2.8 billion. Taishan Fiberglass(Sinoma) reported a revenue of $1.5 billion, and Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC) reported revenue of $1.1 billion. Saint-Gobain Vetrotex reported revenue of $46.9 billion in 2020.

E-Glass Fiber Yarn and Roving are two of the most extensively used materials in the composite industry for manufacturing high-strength products. E-Glass fiber yarns are made of continuous strands of glass fibers, wound or twisted together to create a stronger, more flexible material. These yarns can be made in various diameters depending on the specific application requirements. E-Glass Fiber Roving, on the other hand, refers to a bundle of E-glass fibers that are twisted together to provide more significant strength and durability. E-Glass Fiber Roving is usually thicker and provides excellent reinforcement for different composite applications, including wind turbine blades, automotive parts, and aerospace components.

E-Glass fiber yarn and roving are used in various applications such as electro and electronics, transport, construction, industrial, and others. In electronics, it is used for circuit boards, insulation, and packaging. In transport, it is used for automotive parts, reinforced plastics, and aerospace structures. In construction, it is used for roofs, walls, ceilings, and flooring. In industry, it is used for pipes, tanks, pressure vessels, and wind turbines. The excellent properties of E-Glass fibers, such as high tensile strength, stiffness, thermal resistance, and electrical insulation, make them suitable for these applications.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving market during the forecast period. The region accounts for the largest market share of E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving, which is attributed to the rapidly growing construction and infrastructure development activities, the increase in the use of E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving in various applications such as composites, packaging materials, and automotive, and the rising demand from the electrical and electronic industries.

North America and Europe are also significant regions in the E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving market due to the increasing demand for advanced materials in the aerospace, automotive, and wind energy sectors. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to show moderate growth in the coming years due to the various government initiatives to promote infrastructure and construction activities in these regions.

The global Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The increasing demand for the product in industrial, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical applications is driving the market growth. The de-icing segment is also a major contributor to the market owing to the growth of the transportation industry. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market is expected to be 4.40% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. The global Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) market is valued at USD 1.00 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.40 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.40% during 2023-2030.

The global calcium chloride (CaCl2) market is highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of numerous large and small-scale players. Some of the prominent companies operating in the market include OxyChem, Tetra Technologies, Solvay, Ward Chemical, Suyan Jingshen, Sinochem, Tiger Calcium, Zirax Limited, Shandong Haihua, NAMA Chemicals, Tokuyama, Koruma Klor Alkali, Evergrow, Tangshan Sanyou, and Nedmag.

In terms of sales revenue figures, some of the above-listed companies include:

- OxyChem - $791 million in 2019

- Solvay - $9.27 billion in 2020

- NAMA Chemicals - $153 million in 2019

- Tiger Calcium - $100 million in 2019

Calcium chloride (CaCl2) is a white crystalline substance that is often used in a variety of industrial applications, including the production of food, pharmaceuticals, and de-icing solutions. Two of the most prevalent types of calcium chloride are calcium chloride dihydrate and calcium chloride anhydrous. Calcium chloride dihydrate is a compound that contains two molecules of water per molecule of calcium chloride, while calcium chloride anhydrous is a compound that contains no water molecules.

Calcium chloride (CaCl2) is a versatile chemical used in various industries for different applications. In de-icing and dust control, CaCl2 is used to melt ice and snow on roads and control dust on roads and construction sites. In oil and gas, it is used as a brine in drilling fluids and for completion fluids. In industrial processing, it is used in the food industry as a food additive and in the paper industry for papermaking. Calcium chloride (CaCl2) is also used in construction as a concrete accelerator.

The fastest-growing application segment in terms of revenue is the oil and gas industry. Calcium chloride is used in drilling and fracking operations as a brine. The oil and gas industry accounted for the largest share of the CaCl2 market in 2019 and is expected to continue growing at a high rate due to the rise in drilling and exploration activities globally.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Calcium Chloride market in terms of both revenue and volume. This can be attributed to the increasing industrialization and growing demand for food products in countries like China and India. The market share percent valuation for the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be around 45%.

North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the Calcium Chloride market owing to the increasing adoption of de-icing and dust control agents, as well as the rising demand from the construction and food industries. The market share percent valuation for North America and Europe is estimated to be around 25% and 20%, respectively.

Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to register steady growth in the Calcium Chloride market due to the growing demand for the product in various applications. The market share percent valuation for Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is estimated to be around 5% and 5-10%, respectively.

