OKX Partners with Neo to Launch the Neo APAC Hackathon

SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



OKX has partnered with Neo, the leading open-source, community-driven blockchain platform, to launch the Neo APAC Hackathon and design a series of unique NFTs for participants in the Hackathon, in addition to promoting opportunities for participants to collaborate and innovate further with OKX.

The Hackathon will run from July to October 2023, with a total prize pool of USD$120,000 and a post-hackathon grant of USD$1 million provided by Neo Foundation and dedicated to fostering Web3 growth in line with recent positive regulatory developments in the APAC region. A combination of virtual participation sessions and offline events will be held to ensure all interested teams and elite Web3 developers can participate. The events will span across six prominent APAC cities with the Finale to be held in Hong Kong.

Participants can enter this year’s Hackathon via these five categories:

• DeFi and Payment

• NFT and Gaming

• AI, Social and DAO

• Infrastructure and Tooling

• General

Each category has a final prize of USD$10,000. Category winners will be announced at the finale in Hong Kong and will be awarded in NEO tokens.

OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau said: “We have always been committed to the development of Web3 industry infrastructure. This collaboration with Neo for the APAC Hackathon is another great example. We eagerly support the growth of the web3 developer community in APAC and look forward to what these builders will accomplish.”

Launching the Hackathon, Neo Founder Da Hongfei said: “The whole team here at Neo is absolutely delighted to launch this year’s Hackathon for the APAC region, building on the resounding successes of our previous events and under the favorable regulatory environment of the APAC region. Through our Hackathon, we aim to attract and support the finest in blockchain and Web3 talent, alongside exciting startups working in the blockchain industry, and truly introduce people to the capabilities that developing on Neo provides. I encourage all developers interested in blockchain and Web3 to get involved in our Hackathon. We look forward to seeing an exceptional set of projects, celebrating the winner at our prestigious event in Hong Kong, and showcasing the finest talent in the APAC region.”

For more information or to register for this Hackathon, please visit Neo's dedicated website: https://hackathon.neo.org/

