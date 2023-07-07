Drummond praises Medicare coverage of Alzheimer’s drug

OKLAHOMA CITY (June 6, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond lauded today’s decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to approve coverage of Leqembi, a new medication that has been shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. In April, Drummond led a 26-state coalition in urging CMS to provide coverage for Alzheimer’s treatments approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“This decision by CMS is momentous in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease,” said Drummond. “The approved coverage for Medicare recipients will significantly increase availability for a promising medication that represents hope for hundreds of thousands of families coping with the heartbreaking impact of Alzheimer’s.”