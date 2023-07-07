Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,907 in the last 365 days.

Drummond praises Medicare coverage of Alzheimer’s drug

OKLAHOMA CITY (June 6, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond lauded today’s decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to approve coverage of Leqembi, a new medication that has been shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. In April, Drummond led a 26-state coalition in urging CMS to provide coverage for Alzheimer’s treatments approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“This decision by CMS is momentous in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease,” said Drummond. “The approved coverage for Medicare recipients will significantly increase availability for a promising medication that represents hope for hundreds of thousands of families coping with the heartbreaking impact of Alzheimer’s.”

 

 

You just read:

Drummond praises Medicare coverage of Alzheimer’s drug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more