45TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY MESSAGE FROM MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATION AND AVIATION

Honourable Minister Peter Shanel Angovaka (MP)

From:

The Honourable Minister, Peter Shanel Agovaka the Permanent Secretary Mr. Moses Virivolomo and All staff of the Ministry of Communication and Aviation.

To:

His Excellency the Governor General, Sir David Vunagi & family, Honourable Speaker of Parliament, Honourable Speaker of Parliament Patterson Oti & family, Hon. Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare & Family, Deputy Prime Minister, Honourable Manasse Maelanga, Honourable Ministers of the Crown, Opposition Leader, Independent Leader, Members of Parliament, Constitutional Post Holders, Diplomatic Corps and Donor Partners, Private Sectors, Business Houses and Non-Government Organizations, Honiara City Mayor, Provincial Leaders, Community Chiefs and Church leaders, and all good citizens of Solomon Islands.

We wish to extend anniversary greetings to everyone on the 45th Independence anniversary of our nationhood. In addition, we acknowledge on this auspicious occasion, and recognize the commitment, dedication with our partnership to our national leaders, churches leaders, chief’s, communities and our young people for their support in our outreach programs and to the mass of our populace to improve connectivity and accessibility of services to our Islands.

We are also indebted to members of the private sector, our development partners, non-government organizations (NGOs) and other stakeholders for their continuous support and contributions to the growth of Telecommunication and Aviation sector in our country.

As we celebrate our national day, let us rise up and overcoming our challenges as one people. Let us work hand in hand to ensuring Solomon Islands is a safe place for all Solomon Islanders, guests, visitors, and more importantly our future generations by upholding the sovereign laws of our beloved nation, whilst looking forward for tangible development with unity, peace and prosperity.

Congratulations and happy 45th Independence Anniversary celebrations to everyone.

GOD BLESS SOLOMON ISLANDS FROM SHORE TO SHORE