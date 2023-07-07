Bag On Valve Technology Market Size is projected to reach USD 8.53 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%

Reports And Data

The global bag on valve technology market size was USD 5.27 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 8.53 billion in 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bag On Valve Technology Market Overview

In 2022, the global market size for bag on valve technology was valued at USD 5.27 billion. It is projected to reach USD 8.53 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is primarily attributed to the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the expanding adoption of bag on valve technology across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, personal care, and food & beverage.

Bag on valve technology offers a sustainable packaging solution by separating the product from the propellant, thus reducing the reliance on environmentally hazardous chemical propellants. This eco-friendly feature has resulted in a higher preference for this technology among industries that prioritize sustainability and aim to minimize their carbon footprint. Furthermore, bag on valve technology enhances product shelf life and reduces the risk of contamination, making it particularly suitable for applications in the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors.

Bag On Valve Technology Market Segments

The base year for estimation in this analysis is 2022, with historical data covering the years 2020 and 2021. The forecast period spans from 2022 to 2032. The quantitative units used to measure the market are in terms of revenue in USD billion.

The report provides comprehensive coverage of various aspects, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and trends. The segments covered in the analysis include product type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook.

Overall, this analysis offers valuable insights into the bag on valve technology market, allowing stakeholders to understand its current and future growth potential.

Bag On Valve Technology Market: Strategic Developments

• In February 2022, AptarGroup, Inc. announced the acquisition of Voluntis, a Digital therapeutics company, to strengthen its connected health platform offerings. This strategic move will enable AptarGroup, Inc. to leverage Voluntis' capabilities to develop connected drug delivery solutions, including BOV Technology.

• In November 2021, Aurena Laboratories AB announced the launch of its new BOV Technology-based wound care spray. The product uses BOV Technology to provide a clean and convenient application of the wound care solution while reducing the risk of contamination.

• In October 2021, Precision Valve Corporation announced the expansion of its BOV Technology production facility in the United States to meet the increasing demand for sustainable and convenient packaging solutions.

Bag On Valve Technology Market: Competitive landscape

The global Bag On Valve (BOV) Technology market is witnessing steady growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable and convenient packaging solutions across various consumer product segments. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous large and medium-sized players, with a significant portion of the market revenue being generated by a select group of key players.

Among the major companies operating in the BOV Technology market are AptarGroup, Inc., Coster Group, Aurena Laboratories AB, Lindal Group Holding GmbH, Summit Packaging Systems Ltd., Precision Valve Corporation, Chicago Aerosol LLC, Exal Corporation, Shanghai Golden Aerosol Co. Ltd., and Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Company Limited. These companies contribute significantly to the market through their innovative products, advanced technologies, and extensive market reach.

