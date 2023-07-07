Online registration for the subscription of Year of the Dragon commemorative coins and Lunar Year Commemorative Coin Collector Box starting next Monday

MACAU, July 7 - The Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) will be launching 2024 Year of the Dragon commemorative coins and online registration for the subscription will start on next Monday (10 July 2023). At the same time, the Lunar New Year Commemorative Coin Collector Box (2020-2031) will be launched for citizens who are interested in collecting a total of 12 pieces of 1 oz Silver Proof coins of the current series.

The obverse design of 2024 Year of the Dragon commemorative coins features the outline of the Chinese Zodiac sign, portrayed with a vibrant display of the distinctive Portuguese-inspired patterned tiles. The reverse design features the World Heritage Site of Macao, Church of St. Joseph’s Seminary, in a bottom-up perspective presentation, sculpted in the latest angular high relief minting technique. The Year of the Dragon commemorative coins comprise a 1 oz and a 5 oz Silver Proof coin as well as a 0.5 oz Gold Proof coin. The selling price of the coins is MOP1,380, MOP8,000 and MOP16,500 respectively.

The collector box is designed with a violet inner coin book packed in a silver outer box. The cover bears in silver and pink hot stamping with the logo of AMCM and the pattern of lotus flower representing Macao. The inner coin book can be displayed either horizontally or vertically. The selling price of each collector box is MOP550.

Holders of Macao SAR resident identity card, and who are aged 18 or above, can register online for subscription of the said coins and collector box via AMCM webpage (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/COCSCollection/terms_pt.html) from 9:00am on 10 July 2023 until 6:00pm on 28 July 2023. During the mentioned period, a service counter will be set up at the lobby of AMCM to provide registration service for those who require assistance.

Each subscriber can only conduct a single subscription. In the event of oversubscription, the allotment for each type of commemorative coins will be determined by computer balloting. Ballot results will be communicated via SMS messages on 4 August 2023. Subscribers can also browse the ballot results on AMCM webpage from that day onwards. Meanwhile, completion of the subscription process for the collector box is considered a confirmed purchase and no computer balloting is required.

Successful subscribers or their representatives should make the full payment for the allocated commemorative coins or collector box (if any) between 7 August and 25 August 2023, by bringing along the photocopy of the Macao SAR resident identity card of the successful subscribers at Banco Nacional Ultramarino S.A. branch, or through BNU online banking or BOC Mobile banking services. It is expected that the commemorative coins and collector box will be available for pick-up starting from first quarter of 2024 onwards. For further details relating to the online registration and subscription procedures, please refer to our webpage or call 28565071 / 28565072.

Individuals who are interested to purchase Gold or Silver Proof coins of the current Lunar Commemorative Coin Series that were previously launched by AMCM, may contact the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office for details (Tel.: 83968513), or refer to our webpage (https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/currency/commemorative-coins/coins) for details.