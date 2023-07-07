MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, June 26, 2023, to Monday, July 3, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 26, 2023, through Monday, July 3, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 67 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, June 26, 2023

Two Glock 22 .40 caliber handguns, a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun, and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Fifth Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Khali Brown, of Northwest, D.C., 21-year-old Miasiah Jamal Brown, of Northwest, D.C., 63-year-old Frenzell Alexander, of Northwest, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 26-year-old Kevon Maynor, of Northwest, D.C., 25-year-old Kwame Tarriq Keith, of Hyattsville, MD, 23-year-old Tristen Miles Ware, of Northeast, D.C., 22-year-old Mouhamed Lamine Iam, of Baltimore, MD, and 18-year-old London Green, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-077-466

An EP Armory .223 caliber rifle was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 23-102-534

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2200 block of 10th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Christopher Hinton, of Northwest, D.C., and 22-year-old Kevin James Harrison, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Discharging Firearms, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-102-722

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-103-149

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Seaton Place, Northeast. CCN: 23-103-244

A Ruger LC9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 18th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-103-252

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun, and a Glock BB gun were recovered in the 1200 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-103-292

A Jimenez Arms .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Justin Reanard McNear, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Bench Warrant, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Theft, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-103-497

A “Ghost Gun” was recovered in the 2300 block of 24th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-106-657

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Queen Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Franco Jefferson Rawlings, of Southeast, D.C., for Robbery, Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-103-904

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-104-212

A Delton DTI-15 5.56mm caliber assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast. CCN: 23-104-226

A Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Calvon Reginald Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 23-104-256

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Canal Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Michael Lawrence Galloway, of Bowie, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Pistol License Violation. CCN: 23-104-351

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Daniel Alexander Mendoza, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-104-358

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, and a Sig Sauer P-220 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4000 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Antonio Nicks, of no fixed address, 59-year-old Xavier Tyrone Bennett, of no fixed address, 48-year-old Charles Edward Wilkins, of no fixed address, 37-year-old Kyle D. Britton, of Southeast, D.C., and 64-year-old Wayne Pounds, of Southeast, D.C., for National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, National Firearms Act, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-099-821

Thursday, June 29, 2023

A FNH FNS-40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of N Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Yosef Tadele, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-104-622

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 8th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Gregory Michael Gibson, of Rosharon, TX, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Simple Assault, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-104-771

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Bobby Lewis Gupton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-104-865

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, a Century Arms Micro VSKA 7.6mm caliber assault rifle, and a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2800 block of Robinson Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Dequan Darnell Stevenson, of Northeast, D.C., and 28-year-old Kvaughn Reginald Bacon, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-104-956

A Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered on I-295 North Bound exit 1, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Robert Leroy Barnes, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Reckless Driving, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Fugitive from Justice, No Permit, Flee from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-104-989

Friday, June 30, 2023

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Tyrone Nathaniel Henderson, of Southeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person/Damage Property, Simple Assault, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 23-105-110

A FNH FNS-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Headley Adolfus Grey, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Criminally Negligent storage of a Firearm, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Reckless Driving, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-105-120

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-105-140

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Sig Sauer P-226 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-105-210

A Taurus Millennium .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-105-213

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-105-393

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Raymond Pride, Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-105-394

A Girsan MC-28SA 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Providence Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-105-481

A Titan II FIE 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-105-487

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Myles Lee Betterton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-105-542

Saturday, July 1, 2023

A Harrington & Richardson 732 .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1600 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-105-656

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Shanelle Domonique Settles, of Southeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 23-105-776

A Glock 26 9mm caliber was recovered in the 600 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Jermau Corey Gass, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Entry, and Theft Second Degree. CCN: 23-105-813

An Undercover .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-105-845

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Tony Djuan Jones, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 23-105-963

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-106-026

A Sig Sauer P-220 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Devonte Little, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Leaving after Colliding, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 23-106-090

A Remington Arms RP-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-106-091

A Springfield Armory XDS .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 15th Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-106-208

A Firestorm Fabrimor Vitoria .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-106-222

A Colt MK IV Series 80 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old David Shawn Ramsey, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-106-248

Sunday, July 2, 2023

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Kywana Jechol Cain, of Hampton, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-106-373

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Wendy Garcia-Centeno, of Springfield, GA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-106-470

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 52nd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Deyon Ross, of Southeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking, Assault on a Police Officer, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Destruction of Property, Bench Warrant, Leaving after Colliding, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-106-518

A Taurus Millennium PT-145 Pro .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Jermaine Brown, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-106-793

A Walther CP-99 BB gun was recovered in the 1400 block of Euclid Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Anthony James Matthews, of Hyattsville, MD, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 23-106-840

Monday, July 3, 2023

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-107-253

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, a Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-107-349

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-107-351

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

