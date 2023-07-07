Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: Intersection of Georgia Avenue and Kansas Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Kansas Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 11:03 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location, with their hands placed in their waistband. The suspects demanded the victim’s property, putting the victim in fear. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.