The Mortgage Calculator is a Mortgage Lender...With a Podcast

The Mortgage Calculator executive team does a daily podcast for the public. The company displays live mortgage rates to the public in a clear, transparent way.

We love empowering our borrowers with knowledge and transparency. This especially helps our real estate investor clients to have the rates and program options at their fingertips to plan accordingly.” — Kyle Hiersche (COO of The Mortgage Calculator)

MIAMI, FL, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mortgage Calculator is a new modern lender with a transparent take on mortgage lending. The executive team goes over live rates for DSCR loans every morning! You can tune in to the Daily Mortgage Rates Live presentation every weekday at 11am eastern time on the Company's YouTube channel. Using The Mortgage Calculator, tools, investors can price their own loans online with real live mortgage rates for popular investor products such as DSCR loans. Other tools available to clients at The Mortgage Calculator include a DSCR Calculator, Purchase Mortgage Calculator, Refinance Mortgage Calculator, Commercial Mortgage Calculator, Fix and Flip Loan Mortgage Calculator, and a Construction Loan Calculator.

"We feel that we are making mortgage lending more transparent and creating partnerships with our borrowers." says COO of The Mortgage Calculator Kyle Hiersche "We will show you our actual live rates for real programs and educate you on exactly how those programs work". The daily live shows and weekly live trainings that the company posts and turns into podcasts are proof that borrowers agree with sentiment of the company. There are hundreds of episodes on all platforms educating potential borrowers and investors on thousands of mortgage programs provided by The Mortgage Calculator.

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over 100 banks and partners. Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. The Mortgage Calculator technology also enables borrowers to instantly complete a full loan application and upload documents to our AI powered software to get qualified in just minutes, not days! Our team of over 350 licensed Mortgage Loan Originators can assist our customers with Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA mortgages as well as access thousands of mortgage programs using Alternative Income Documentation such as Bank Statement Mortgages, P&L Mortgages, Asset Based Mortgage Programs, No Ratio CDFI Loan Programs, DSCR Investor Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Fix and Flip Mortgages and thousands more! Our Mortgage Loan Originators are trained to be loan consultants to guide borrowers throughout the entire loan process. A licensed Loan Officer is only a phone call or zoom meeting away and always available to assist borrowers throughout the loan application process all the way to closing. To apply for a mortgage please visit the mortgage calculator at https://themortgagecalculator.com

Mortgage Calculator Company LLC

NMLS#: 2377459

2125 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE 220

Miami, FL 33137

Daily Mortgage Rates LIVE 7/5/23 - Interest Only DSCR Loans