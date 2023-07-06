Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of

Submit Release
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:25 am, Third District officers were flagged down at the listed location. The suspects approached the victim while pointing a handgun. The victim was able to flee the area. The victim did not report any injuries.

 

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

