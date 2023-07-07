Lacey Sturm releases aggressively introspective new single “Reconcile”
How do we reconcile the world if we’re not reconciled within ourselves?”MONROE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lacey Sturm has released the aggressively introspective new song “Reconcile,” a long-awaited follow-up to 2021’s “Awaken Love.” The song is streaming everywhere at https://stem.ffm.to/reconcile.
— Lacey Sturm
“Humanity is so divided right now. We’re clinging to our rights by pointing out each others’ faults. And it’s all because of our pride,” Lacey Sturm shares. “How do we reconcile the world if we’re not reconciled within ourselves?”
Lacey’s personal process of looking inward to bring herself into congruence with supernatural purpose informs “Reconcile.” The track is an unflinching mirror held up to the uncomfortable ways in which we contribute to the world’s brokenness through pride: personal pride, relational pride, religious pride. The accompanying music is equally visceral, with Josh Sturm’s careening guitar riffs and Lacey’s gut-punch vocals.
As always, the darker reflections are tempered by the hope that comes when we integrate our ego’s death with resurrecting grace.
Lacey says, “As soon as I cultivate peace within myself, the world around me starts falling into peace too— my kids, my family, my friends, the person at the checkout in the grocery store.”
That humble wisdom has been learned through many years of experience and growth. Perhaps fittingly, “Reconcile” is releasing as Lacey Sturm partners with Flyleaf (the band she founded) for reunion dates this summer. As has been shared in a multi-part video documentary, the experience of being in a massive band like Flyleaf was a lesson in the reality that no person can save the world.
“It causes a mental health crisis when we're trying to change the world, but we’re neglecting the life that’s within us,” Lacey says earnestly “We’re not saving the world, and we’re losing ourselves in the process. We’re losing our life while we’re telling them to live.”
For Lacey, the answer has become painfully, perfectly clear: “Die to your pride so you can live.”
“Reconcile” is available to stream now. For more from Lacey Sturm, follow her on Facebook and Instagram. You can see Flyleaf dates featuring Lacey Sturm at flyleafmusic.com.
