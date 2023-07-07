Family Assistance Ministries Announces Anna Conti as its new Chief Executive Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Assistance Ministries’ (FAM) Board of Directors is excited to announce the appointment of Anna Conti as their new CEO.
Conti, who previously served as the Executive Director of StolenYouth, brings over 15 years of combined senior management, executive, and board leadership experience in the areas of domestic violence, human trafficking, rehabilitation, and shelter management.
Conti made the cross-sector career transition from a rehabilitation program in San Clemente to Su Casa, a leading non-profit in Los Angeles County. At Su Casa she was promoted to Executive Director and led their efforts to triple the organization’s revenue in less than four years. Most recently Conti was the Executive Director of StolenYouth, a coalition dedicated to ending child sex trafficking.
In 2018, Conti was elected as the Los Angeles County Regional Representative for 71 members, including 24 domestic violence organizations and served on the board of the statewide coalition, California Partnership to End Domestic Violence (CPEDV). In 2020, she was appointed to serve in a dual capacity as the Vice President of CPEDV, representing member stakeholders in the County and State. Conti served as a liaison on the executive committee of Guidance for Effective Response to Domestic Abuse, formed by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in October 2016. She was a member of Provider Alliance to End Homelessness, an alliance of over 85 organizations. Additional accomplishments include being nominated for the Nonprofit Executive of the Year in the Los Angeles Business Journal, receiving a County of Los Angeles commendation, Women Making a Difference Award, and being a member of Chief. In 2020 under her leadership, Su Casa received the National Organization Leadership Award from Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, which included a donation of $1,250,000.
Conti received her Master of Arts, Marriage & Family, Therapy & Counseling from Argosy University, Orange, CA and her Bachelor of Science, Biology from California State University, Northridge, CA.
This comprehensive search process was performed by Sterling Search, Inc.
Based in San Clemente, California, FAM (Family Assistance Ministries) is an interfaith charitable non-profit alliance. FAM assists those in need with resources for food, shelter, and personalized supportive counsel and aid, and coaches people how to participate in the journey from dependency to self-reliance. Ninety-four percent of the people FAM helps are housed seniors, families, and children. FAM’s shelters have placed 1,600 people into safe permanent housing. Please visit www.LoveFAM.org for more information.
Brooke Utterback
