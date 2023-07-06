MEDIA ADVISORY: State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet July 18 and 19 in Raleigh and by Teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Tuesday, July 18, at 10:00 a.m. and Wednesday, July 19 at 9:00 a.m. at the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center in Raleigh. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHO: State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. and Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Via WebEx and at the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center, 4400 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh

July 18 - July 19 Meeting Agenda

To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting:

by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, 7/17, email

Jennifer.Haynie@ncdenr.gov

.

To listen to the meeting via WebEx:

Tuesday, July 18, 10:00 a.m. :

Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m2154de00616d8c6fbad58de7c840ca16

Webinar Password: NCDWI (62394 from phones and video systems)

By Phone: 1-415-655-0003

Access Code: 2431 953 3265

Wednesday, July 19, 9:00 a.m. :

Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mb3c3dc5db5540640995cfbe7199fb23f

Webinar Password: NCDWI (62394 from phones and video systems)

By Phone: 1-415-655-0003

Access Code: 2423 943 0208

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority

###