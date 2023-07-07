Aluminum Market Size is Anticipated to US$ 2,98,779.7 Million by Rising at CAGR of 6.3% during forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The increasing demand for aluminum packaging in the food and pharma sectors is driving the overall demand for aluminum, thanks to its unique properties and critical role in the food service and processing industries

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aluminum market sales are forecast to expand at 6.3% CAGR over the estimated period, as per FMI's analysis. The industry's size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 1,62,187.9 million in 2023.



The demand for aluminum is positively influenced by the upsurge in demand for aluminum packaging in the food and pharma sectors. Aluminum foil plays a critical role in the food service and processing industries thanks to its unique properties like flexibility, lightweight, non-toxicity, lightweight, and others. With the increasing consumption of frozen foods, the requirement for aluminum packaging solutions is expected to increase.

Curious about the effects of recent acquisitions in Aluminum industry? Download your Sample Report now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-301

Geographically, the market can be seen proliferating in developed regions like Europe and North America due to increasing demand for aluminum in the automotive and construction industries. Growing preference for aluminum packaging is also propelling the growth in these regions. Emerging economies of the Asia Pacific are pushing market growth due to significant construction and industrialization activities.

Aluminum is used in flat products like electric appliances, cans, packaging, etc., due to its cost-effectiveness, lightweight, and ease of transportation as opposed to other metals. Since aluminum flat plates are available at competitive prices, consumers are motivated to purchase this product. Another set of applications for flat aluminum includes architectural and industrial applications like kitchen equipment, screen door frames, etc. Increasing demand for the aforementioned products is projected to push the consumption rate of aluminum.

Top Highlights from this Market:

The United States aluminum industry has aced its way into the global market. In 2023, the industry is projected to reach a market share of 21.8%.

Germany appears to have a prominent position in the Europe region. Other than that, the German market represents a large value share in the global landscape as well, with an estimated market share of 11.5% for the year 2023.

The Japan aluminum industry is projected to bag a 4.4% market share in 2023.

The Australian aluminum industry to expect to garner a 1.1% market share in 2023.

Over the forecast period, the China market is expected to expand at 5.2% CAGR.

The India market is assessed to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the upcoming period.

The United Kingdom aluminum industry is expected to account for a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.

Under the series category, the series one segment is projected to account for a value share of 22.1% in 2023.

Based on processing, the castings segment is expected to attain an overall value share of 28.3%.





Buy Your Exclusive Report Now - Unveil Spectacular Growth: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/301

New Developments in this Market:

In April 2023, a new survey of Tier 1 suppliers and automakers was conducted by Ducker Carlisle. The survey concluded that EVs are expected to make their way into the mass market. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the demand for aluminum over the next decade. A new report released by the Aluminum Association suggests that the demand for more eco-friendly transportation systems is expected to appreciate the market share for aluminum by over 100 net pounds/ vehicle from 2020 to 2030.

In February 2023, TDK Corporation presented a new EPCOS B43652* series. These are a series of snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitors, and these have extremely compact dimensions and large ripple current-carrying capacity.

Key Companies Profiled:

Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd.

BHP Billiton Ltd.

Vedanta Resources plc

Norsk Hydro ASA

United Co.

RUSAL

Dubai Aluminum Co. Ltd.

Hindalco Industries

Xinfa Group Co. Ltd.

Emirates Global Aluminum PJSC

Rio Tinto Alcan Inc.





Key Segments Profiled in this Industry:

By Series:

Series 1 Aluminum

Series 2 Aluminum

Series 3 Aluminum

Series 4 Aluminum

Series 5 Aluminum

Series 6 Aluminum

Series 7 Aluminum

Series 8 Aluminum

By Processing:

Aluminum Castings

Flat Rolled Aluminum

Aluminum Rods & Bars

Aluminum Extrusions

Aluminum Pigments & Powder

Aluminum Forgings

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





Unlock Bespoke Analysis: Request Customized Insights to Fuel Your Success in this Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-301

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tons) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Series

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Processing

Have a Look at Related Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain:

Aluminum Chemicals Market Share: Global Aluminum Chemicals demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 168 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%to be valued at US$ 260 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Ferro Aluminum Market Size: Ferro aluminium's hardness and tensile strength are expected to drive up demand for Ferro aluminium in the near future. Ferro aluminium is widely used in the production of railway tracks.

Reclaimed Rubber Market Trends: The global reclaimed rubber market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.24 billion by 2023, accelerating with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Aluminium Chloride Market Outlook: The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to be valued at US$ 1,419.7 million by 2033.

Barium Sulfate Market Demand: The barium sulfate market size is projected to be valued at US$ 1,434.5 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 2,381.5 million by 2033.

Epoxy Curing Agent Market Growth: The market observed a 3.7% year-on-year growth in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 3,658.7 million in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, global epoxy curing agent demand is projected to rise at 4.6% CAGR.

Advanced Ceramics Market Type: The advanced ceramics market size is projected to be valued at US$ 40,142.0 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 63,542.7 million by 2033.

OEM Insulation Market Analysis Forecast: The market is projected to reach US$ 23,284.8 million by the end of 2033, representing a 4.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Green Ammonia Market Sale: The market is projected to register a stupendous CAGR of 68%, driven by surging requirements for green ammonia from end uses like power generation and agriculture.

Bioresorbable Polymers Market Value: The global market for bioresorbable polymers is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth, with projections indicating that it surpasses the value of US$ 1,399.4 million by the year 2023.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Source: Aluminum Market to expand at a 6.2% value CAGR during forecast period 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.