Ilham Aliyev received Foreign Minister of Nepal

AZERBAIJAN, July 6 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal Narayan Prakash Saud.

Saying that he was impressed by the beauty of Baku, Narayan Prakash Saud underlined that Azerbaijan had made outstanding achievements under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership in a short time. He described Azerbaijan as an example for developing countries. The Nepalese FM congratulated the head of state on Azerbaijan`s successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Narayan Prakash Saud said that Nepalese students were educated as part of the scholarship programs provided by Azerbaijan and expressed gratitude for this.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Nepal within international organizations and described the relations between the two countries as good, adding that there are great opportunities to expand the ties even further.

The head of state said that the NAM Parliamentary Network and NAM Youth Organization were established at the initiative of Azerbaijan and noted that work is underway to create the NAM women platform. President Ilham Aliyev thanked Nepal for its support in successfully implementing Azerbaijan`s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement.

They discussed the development of business, economic and trade relations between the two countries and the exchange of delegations in this regard.