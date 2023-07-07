Ray Carlson And Associates Surveys Using The Forefront Of Technology, Including Drones And Geographic Information Systems

Santa Rosa, California – Ray Carlson and Associates, Inc. has provided Sonoma land surveying and mapping services for the North Bay area since 1976.

The company’s innovative approach to surveying includes being the first surveying firm in Sonoma County to own Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) surveying equipment that efficiently tracks your land in layers to identify where you have buried your irrigation, electrical, and phone systems.

Ray Carlson and Associates, Inc. has introduced its newest asset for surveying and GIS (Geographic Information Systems), a UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) or drone. This advanced technology allows the company’s to expand their surveying capabilities and gather more data.

Industry Leading Technology

Ray Carlson and Associates, Inc. has a highly experienced and professional team who have all shown consistent knowledge, ability, and competence.

This experience and trust in its team have allowed the company to expand into investing in the latest surveying technology, such as:

Drones – These small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, or UAVs, are remotely piloted aircraft, like quad-copters, that fly over a pre-programmed route. A sophisticated camera on the device takes overlapping photos, which can be stitched together and analyzed to create a highly detailed aerial photo and a 3-D surface model (Topographic map) of the area surveyed.

– These small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, or UAVs, are remotely piloted aircraft, like quad-copters, that fly over a pre-programmed route. A sophisticated camera on the device takes overlapping photos, which can be stitched together and analyzed to create a highly detailed aerial photo and a 3-D surface model (Topographic map) of the area surveyed. Global Positing Systems (GPS) – This is a tool used to measure distance and elevation between points. It uses a network of satellites in the earth’s orbit that constantly broadcasts information that is monitored and interpreted by ground-based receivers. Ray Carlson and Associates is the base station of a Real-Time GPS Network for the North Bay that allows survey-grade GPS with a single rover.

When choosing a surveying company, it is important to select one that is experienced, competent and reputable as the surveyor may set the foundation for property ownership, new construction work, someone’s home, land holdings or business.

The cost of land surveys is related directly to the time it takes to complete your survey, and many variables may affect this, including:

Type of Survey – Costs may rise as the level of precision and comprehensiveness required for the survey increases.

– Costs may rise as the level of precision and comprehensiveness required for the survey increases. Size and Shape of Property – An irregularly shaped parcel has more corners and a longer boundary than a regularly shaped parcel containing the same area.

– An irregularly shaped parcel has more corners and a longer boundary than a regularly shaped parcel containing the same area. Amount of Existing Evidence on the Property – Existing evidence, such as iron pins, stone monuments, old fences, and witness trees, aid the surveyor, and their absence may compound difficulties involved in retracing the original survey.

– Existing evidence, such as iron pins, stone monuments, old fences, and witness trees, aid the surveyor, and their absence may compound difficulties involved in retracing the original survey. Title Company Requirements – Title Insurance Companies may require more documentation than normally provided to meet the average owner’s needs.

– Title Insurance Companies may require more documentation than normally provided to meet the average owner’s needs. Mapping Requirements – California law requires a map or document to be filed with the County Recorder or County Surveyor when boundary lines are determined or when monuments are set or reset.

– California law requires a map or document to be filed with the County Recorder or County Surveyor when boundary lines are determined or when monuments are set or reset. Time of Year – In the summer, foliage presents a problem, whereas, in winter, weather slows travel and sometimes conceals field evidence.

– In the summer, foliage presents a problem, whereas, in winter, weather slows travel and sometimes conceals field evidence. Adjoiners – When neighbors are cooperative, an otherwise difficult or impossible boundary line location may be established by agreement, which in turn will save costs.

More information

To find out more about Ray Carlson & Associates, Inc. and to see the company’s full selection of land surveying and mapping services, please visit the website at rcmaps.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/ray-carlson-and-associates-surveys-using-the-forefront-of-technology-including-drones-and-geographic-information-systems/

About Ray Carlson & Associates Inc

Ray Carlson and Associates, Inc. has been surveying and mapping the North Bay since 1976. As a premier land consulting firm located in Santa Rosa, we offer vast knowledge and a keen understanding of the land throughout Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Lake and Mendocino Counties.

Contact Ray Carlson & Associates Inc

5331 Skylane Blvd

Santa Rosa

CA 95403

United States

(707) 528-7649

Website: https://www.rcmaps.com/