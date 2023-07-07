Unprecedented Abstract Highlights Addyi’s Remarkable Effects on Low Libido among Breast Cancer Patients

IRVINE, CA – July 5, 2023 – The Ad Firm is thrilled to announce the publication of an abstract by Sprout Pharmaceuticals, showcasing the remarkable effects of Addyi (flibanserin) on low libido among breast cancer patients. This study, presented at the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting, reveals a promising breakthrough in addressing the prevalent sexual dysfunction experienced by women undergoing endocrine therapy.

An Overview of the Groundbreaking Study

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) published an abstract (No. 12015), presenting promising results from the administration of Addyi for this specific patient group. The findings were unveiled at the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting.

The abstract can now be accessed online via the ASCO conference website and was accepted for presentation in a Poster Discussion Session at the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting, held both in Chicago, IL and virtually from June 2-6, 2023. The poster presentation’s details were as follows:

Abstract Number: 12015

Poster Board Number: 383

Poster Title: Effect of flibanserin on libido in women with breast cancer on adjuvant endocrine therapy.

Presenting Author: Shari Goldfarb, MD

Session: Symptoms and Survivorship

Date and Time: 6/5/2023, 4:30 PM-6:00 PM (CT)

As noted in the abstract, approximately 70% of women diagnosed with breast cancer experience sexual dysfunction, including disorders of sexual desire and sexual response. Remarkably, despite the high prevalence of this issue, no FDA-approved medications currently exist for women with Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) secondary to cancer or its treatment.

Investigator-Initiated Study Details

In a prospective investigator-initiated study, the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is spearheading efforts to explore the potential of flibanserin in addressing sexual dysfunction among women with breast cancer. Enrolling 43 participants from diverse academic and community backgrounds, the study will evaluate the feasibility and effectiveness of flibanserin 100 mg taken orally at bedtime for 24 weeks.

Alongside the primary objective of assessing feasibility, the study will examine secondary endpoints, including changes in desire, sexual function, quality of life, and distress levels. By providing valuable insights into the use of flibanserin, this research holds the promise of improving the sexual well-being and overall quality of life for women undergoing endocrine therapy for breast cancer.

Insight from the Researchers

Shari Goldfarb, MD, a renowned breast medical oncologist from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the lead investigator for the study, expressed her views on the promising results. Recognizing sexual dysfunction as a prevalent and unaddressed side effect among female cancer survivors, she emphasized the need for intervention.

Dr. Goldfarb stated, “Sexual dysfunction is one of the most common and unaddressed side effects of treatment among female cancer survivors. As investigators, we wanted to conduct a study to help treat decreased libido, which is an often distressing symptom for women on endocrine therapy.”

She further elaborated, “This study evaluated the impact of flibanserin on decreased libido in women with breast cancer on endocrine therapy. The early results are promising and show that this study is on track to meet its pre-defined feasibility endpoint with most study participants showing significant benefit from flibanserin.”

Cindy Eckert, CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals, added, “Our mission at Sprout is to improve the lives of women by addressing their sexual health challenges. Seeing these interim results for Addyi in the breast cancer population is an important step in that mission.”

Sprout Pharmaceuticals

Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., is passionately dedicated to improving women’s sexual health and focuses exclusively on delivering treatment options for HSDD.

About Addyi

Addyi is an FDA-approved non-hormonal pill specifically developed for treating acquired, generalized Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) in certain premenopausal women. It is indicated for women who have not gone through menopause, has not had problems with low sexual desire in the past, and experience persistently low sexual desire, regardless of the type of sexual activity, the situation, or the sexual partner.

Important Safety Information

It is crucial to note that taking Addyi carries specific safety considerations:

The risk of severe low blood pressure and fainting (loss of consciousness) is increased when taking Addyi concurrently with alcohol consumption.

Certain prescription, over-the-counter, or herbal supplements may also interact with Addyi, potentially increasing the risk of severe low blood pressure, fainting, and sleepiness.

Addyi should not be taken by individuals with liver problems.

Side effects of Addyi can include sleepiness, dizziness, difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, nausea, dry mouth, and tiredness.

To prioritize patient safety and well-being, a comprehensive consultation with healthcare providers is of utmost importance, enabling a detailed exploration of the patient’s medical history. This discussion should cover critical aspects, including alcohol or drug use, mental health conditions, low blood pressure, pregnancy or breastfeeding plans, and any known allergies.

For a comprehensive list of safety information and potential side effects, please refer to the full prescribing information and medication guide at Addyi.

