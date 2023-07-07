Mini Mall Storage Offers Drive Up and Climate Control Storage Units At Its Self-Storage Facility In Livingston, Texas

Livingston, Texas – Mini Mall Storage, a self storage company with locations in both Canada and the United States, offers drive up and climate controlled self storage units in sizes ranging from 5’ x 10’ to 10’ x 20’. They have recently announced the addition of a new promotion: 50% off the first three months on select units at its storage facility in Livingston, Texas.

The company aims to provide its customers with convenient storage unit options, as well as a variety of amenities, to offer a complete storage experience for their customers and hopes its new car wash will further ease the busy schedules of Livingston businesses and residents.

Some of the other amenities available at Mini Mall Storage in Livingston, TX, include:

Gated access

Fully fenced facility

24-hour surveillance

Autopay

Interior units

Drive-up units

Ground level

Additionally, Mini Mall Storage offers customers the option to rent climate control storage units that have been designed to provide customers with a consistent storing environment throughout the year to help protect any paper documents, wooden furniture, and electronic items from water damage, mold, or other adverse effects.

A spokesperson for Mini Mall Storage said, “Livingston sits right between the gulf coast area of Texas and forest country, and with the second largest lake in Texas, Lake Livingston, to the west, there are plenty of activities to do here. When you need to store all your extra outdoor gear, you can easily find a storage unit with Mini Mall Storage.”

Storage Unit Options

Mini Mall Storage offers a large range of storage units options, with each providing customers with a selection of unique advantages, such as:

5’ x 10’ unit – A popular option amongst customers due to its versatility and functionality, this unit is the size of a large shed and can contain various items, from a small apartment to all the furnishings of a bedroom or office.

10’ x 10’ unit – This storage unit is perfect for bulky furniture or equipment and can fit the contents of a one-bedroom home.

10’ x 15’ unit – Another popular choice, this storage unit is great for small families or households and is about the size of a large bedroom, allowing it to fit the contents of a two-bedroom home.

10’ x 20’ unit – If you are in between moves, staging your home for selling, or planning a big remodel, this storage unit can fit the contents of a three- or four-bedroom home

Mini Mall Storage makes renting self storage in Livingston, Texas, a hassle-free experience by providing easy-to-access drive-up units, secure indoor storage units, an attentive customer service team, and several payment options, including autopay.

Whether customers are students looking for summer storage, a business leader looking for a long-term inventory or supply storage solution, or a local needing a place to keep boxes or furniture during a move, Mini Mall Storage offers small closet-sized storage units to large units suitable for holding big items during a move at its convenient location in Livingston, Texas.

To find out more about Mini Mall Storage and current promotions at its storage facility in Livingston, Texas, please visit the website at https://www.minimallstorage.com/self-storage/texas/livingston/1104-us-hwy-59-n-loop/.

