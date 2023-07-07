Mini Mall Storage Provides Climate Control And Drive Up Storage In Carp, Ontario, Which Also Offers Storage Solutions For Residents In Stittsville And Kanata

Carp, Ontario – Mini Mall Storage and their self storage facility in Carp, Ontario, offers a range of storage options, such as climate-controlled, interior and drive-up units, for residents and businesses in Carp, as well as Stittsville, Kanata, and neighboring areas.

The company’s location in Stittsville is found on Westbrook Road by the intersection of Walgreen Road, near the Westbrook Snow Dump and OZ Optics, and is easily accessible from Highway 417. The storage facilities are convenient for communities such as Kinburn, Pakenham, Goulbourn, and other surrounding areas.

Mini Mall Storage at Carp, Ontario, additionally offers drive-up storage units in a range of sizes that allows customers the ability to park directly outside their storage units to make unpacking and packing their belongings easier. The company also has a selection of 20’ outdoor parking spots, giving customers ample space to store their additional vehicles, RVs, or boats. These parking spaces are available with 24-hour access, so customers can plan to drop off their vehicles around their own schedules.

A spokesperson for Mini Mall Storage said, “At our Mini Mall Storage facility in Carp, Ontario, we prioritize giving you the best storage features at each of our facilities. When you’re looking for convenience, our Westbrook Road location is hard to beat — drive-up accessible units allow you to park your vehicle right next to your storage unit for a hassle-free experience loading and unloading your belongings, and our online payment system allows you to set up Autopay in just a few clicks.”

Mini Mall Storage is also offering customers their 2nd month free on select units for a limited time. These can include:

5’ x 10’ unit –This unit is the size of a large shed and can contain various items, from a small apartment to all the furnishings of a bedroom or office.

10’ x 10’ unit – This storage unit is perfect for bulky furniture or equipment and can fit the contents of a one-bedroom home.

10’ x 30’ unit – This storage unit is about the size of a large garage and offers enough room to fit the contents of a four- or five-bedroom home.

Mini Mall Storage has been providing customers with secure storage facilities since 1977, and for customers searching for storage in Stittsville, the company has implemented a reliable set of safety measures to offer them a complete peace of mind. This includes utilizing unique passcode gate systems, recoding the facilities with 24/7 advanced security technology, illuminated premises, a fully fenced property, and a call centre with extended hours.

With the focus on delivering customers a complete storage experience, Mini Mall Storage also offers customers a range of features, including:

Month-to-month leasing

24-hour facility access

Heated storage units

Indoor storage units

Online payment options, including e-transfer, cash, check, credit or debit card

Additionally, Mini Mall Storage provides climate control storage units that are maintained at an optimal temperature year-round to help customers who are looking to store temperature-sensitive items, such as electronics, paper documents, and wooden furniture, from becoming damaged from temperature fluctuations, as well as from being affected by humidity and water damage.

To find out more about Mini Mall Storage and its promotions and self-storage facility in Carp, Ontario, please visit the website at https://www.minimallstorage.com/self-storage/ontario/carp/209-westbrook-rd/.

